Pokémon GO: new costumes arrive for fashion week

With an article published on its official website, Pokémon GO recently revealed that mareep will be the protagonist of the next classic Community Day, which will be celebrated on November 25. Before this occurred, however, the title mobile developed by Niantic is ready to welcome another event, dedicated to Fashion Week. This event, which will keep players busy from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday November 15 2023 at 8 p.m. on Sunday November 19th (Italian time), will bring with it new Pokémon in disguise, i.e. Dragonite, Wooper AND Quagsire with modern look.

A series of bonuses will also help players to fully enjoy this occasion: the sweets obtained from the capture of fact doubleand we will have better chances of receiving XL candies. These advantages will be very useful to improve and evolve the monsters you find more quickly. easily during the event (even at yours) chromatic version), which you can find below:

summer pikachu

diglett with modern look

with Wooper with modern look

with croagunk with modern look

with droplet

frills

Furfrou

Mareanie

Absolute with modern look

In addition to this, since the emergence of egg of 5km we can obtain copies of Pichu summery, Wooper with modern look, Kiss with fashionable looks, Shinx with modern and Gothita looks, while completing useful missions research topic The Pokémon that can be obtained are the following:

without butter with modern look

with modern look Diglett with a modern look

Wooper with modern look.

kirlia with modern look

with modern look Shinx with modern look.

bombing with modern look

Along with all this, during the event we will be able to face a collection challenge that, once completed, will allow us to obtain a Dragonite with a fashionable appearance. PE AND star dust. Furthermore, the fashion week celebrations will also affect the Raids from Pokémon GO, allowing Trainers to take on the following creatures:

Level One Raid : Diglett with fashionable looks, Wooper with fashionable looks, Sneasel with fashionable looks, Furfrou

: Diglett with fashionable looks, Wooper with fashionable looks, Sneasel with fashionable looks, Furfrou Level Three Raid: Butterfree with fashion looks, Dragonite with fashion looks, Kirlia with fashion looks, Absol with fashion looks.

to the news of How to Play Finally, the new avatar objects are added that will be available in the game store, that is, the ones you can read below: