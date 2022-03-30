Pokémon GO: Niantic explains why it is changing the Community Days

An interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market has returned to us. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

In the text that you have below, we can know the statements that Niantic has shared about the latest changes in Community Days. Remember that we will have a single block of three hours in the next one.

we leave you with the explanation you offered:

First is exploration, second is exercise, and third is real-world social interactions. In terms of what we earn, it’s actually us who intend to lean on that. It is definitely not to generate more income with the incense. We get less revenue because the object is less useful, right? We never want Pokémon GO to be a product that you can fully complete and enjoy from your couch. And the fact is, with incense being so powerful, stationary players were able to do that, right?

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

