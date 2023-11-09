Pokémon GO Player Loses Rare Hundo Due to Surprising Bad Luck

Reflexes A Pokémon GO player lost a Genesect hundo that ended up escaping after 22 Excellent throws, about half of which were combined with Golden Razz Berries for a 2.5 catch rate bonus.

While some fans sympathized with their unfortunate experience, others argued that they should have used Golden Razz Berries on every release to maximize their chances of success.

Catching Genesect in Pokémon GO can be a challenge, as it usually requires several high-level trainers capable of defeating it in a raid.





an unfortunate Pokémon GO The player ended up wasting almost two dozen berries and as many Poke Balls on a Genesect hundo, which somehow managed to withstand over 20 excellent throws. They later took to social media to share his heartbreaking experience, adding to the list of anecdotes about Pokémon GO The players have surprisingly bad luck.

Trainers have been able to periodically capture Genesect in Pokémon GO since early 2020, when this Generation 5 creature first debuted as a raid boss. As is the case with most of the other 5-star raids in the game, defeating Genesect is no easy task and usually requires at least three high-level trainers. Taking down the creature in less than three minutes gives each of the Raid participants a chance to catch their own Genesect.

RELATED: Pokémon GO Reveals Season 13 Community Day Dates

However, capturing this Mythical Bug/Steel Pokémon is a challenge in itself. Reddit user darkliege666 can attest to this fact, as he recently lost a Genesect in a rather frustrating way. Reflecting on his unfortunate experience, the unfortunate Pokémon GO The player recalled how they got 22 excellent throws in a row, while alternating between Pinap and Golden Razz Berries, the latter of which increases the chances of catching by a factor of 2.5. Despite all that effort and investment in items, the Genesect they found ended up escaping.

To make matters even worse, the creature that escaped was a hundo, as confirmed by its combat power rating of 1.916, a figure that can only be achieved by level 20 Genesects with perfect stats. The player’s story, supported by two screenshots, recently appeared on the front page of the game’s largest subreddit, racking up several hundred responses. And while some of the fans who commented on this unfortunate experience sympathized with their unfortunate colleague, others insisted that they made a mistake by not using a Golden Raz Berry on every throw. Switching between that item and Pinap Berries, which captures Candy three times, significantly reduced the player’s chances of catching the Genesect, according to those opinions.

Some fans responded that the Pokémon GO Genesect Raid is already difficult enough, arguing that 22 consecutive perfect casts and half a dozen Golden Raz Berries should be more than enough to secure the creature, and criticizing Niantic because it isn’t. And although a Genesect hundo is an extremely rare thing in the game, this unfortunate player can at least take solace in the fact that the creature itself is not particularly useful in competitive play. Of course, Genesect builds viable in the Pokémon GO Battle leagues exist, but they all require massive investments of resources.

Short of wasting a Master Ball, players looking to maximize their chances of capturing one of these creatures can do so by always using Golden Razz Berries and making excellent throws on each attempt. Unless, of course, they find a shiny Genesect in Pokémon GOas all raid encounters of this type have a guaranteed 100% capture rate.