Pokémon Go players love it when McDonald’s launches PokeStops in Canada

Niantic announces that Pokémon Go is partnering with McDonalds in Canada to turn fast food restaurants into gyms and sponsored Poke Stops.

Pokémon Go fans certainly know how to work up an appetite, as constantly walking around the world to catch monsters and hatch eggs is certainly a lot more exercise than playing a normal game.

Fortunately, if players manage to develop an appetite that rivals those of Snorlax and Lickitung, chances are there will be a McDonalds nearby no matter where you are in the world.

Let’s say you’re a Pokémon Go fan in Canada, exploring mountains and catching monsters. In that case, a new promotion is bringing the world of Pocket Monsters and Big Macs together, as Niantic has announced an upcoming McDonald’s promotion.

Niantic and McDonalds join forces in the new Pokémon Go promotion

The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Go Twitter account shared the news, detailing that McDonalds across Canada are converting to sponsored Poke Stops, and later this month, many will be converted to gyms.

More information is available on the Pokémon Go Live site, including the fact that players who spin McDonald’s PokeStops can receive sponsored research tasks that have a chance to reward stardust or rare candy.

There are currently no details on whether this promotion or something similar could be available worldwide, but considering the global launch (and success) of McDonalds Pokémon Card promotions, it’s not a far-fetched idea.

Still, if beef isn’t your thing and you’d rather catch a lamb or two, be sure to attend the Pokémon Go Mareep Community Day Classic when it arrives later this month.