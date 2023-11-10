Pokémon GO reveals plans for Fashion Week 2023

Reflexes Pokémon GO Fashion Week returns in 2023, with the debut of Shiny Gothita and fashion outfits for Dragonite, Wooper, and Quagsire.

Trainers can expect to find several Pokémon with accessories, including Pikachu, Diglett, Croagunk, and more, during the event.

The Fashion Week event features themed raids, field research encounters, and special rewards like 2x Candy and the chance to earn Candy XL for higher-level accounts.





Pokémon GO has announced the 2023 edition of Fashion Week, marking Shiny Gotitha’s debut in the game. Niantic usually brings new and past events, so Pokémon GO Players always have something to look forward to.

This year, Pokémon GO The players welcomed scarlet and violet Pokémon with the events A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea. Niantic added Larvesta and Volvarona in one of the most divisive events the game has had this year. Blaze New Trails event featured Zygarde Pokémon GO players and became as controversial as the debut of Larvesta and Volcarona. This time Pokémon GO has announced another event, expanding the game’s Pokedex with the debut of a Gen 5 creature.

Pokémon GO has announced the Fashion Week event, which begins on November 15 at 10 am and ends on November 19 at 8 pm local time. The event will feature Shiny Gothita, who players will encounter in the wild for the first time. Trainers will also find Dragonite, Wooper, and Quagsire wearing fashionable outfits, and will see Pokémon featured in previous editions of the event. During Pokémon GOFashion Week players will see the wild Pikachu, Diglett and Croagunk wearing accessories, along with Frillish, Furfrou and Mareanie. Lucky trainers can catch Shiny Frillish and Shiny Absol wearing trendy outfits. Pokémon GO Players who hatch eggs during the event will have a chance to get Gothita and Pichu, Wooper, Smoochun, and Shinx costumes.





Pokémon GO Fashion Week

New Pokémon: Dragonite, Wooper and Quagsire with fashionable outfits

New Shiny Pokémon: Gothita

Event Dates: Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am to Sunday, November 19 at 8 pm local time

Fashion Week will feature One Star Raids with Diglett, Wooper and Sneasel in stylized versions, along with Furfrou. Meanwhile, Three-Star Raids will feature stylish variants of Butterfree, Dragonite, Kirlia, and Absol with fashionable outfits. Field Research encounters will feature the stylized Butterfree, Diglett, Wooper, Kirlia, Shinx, and Blitzle. Fashion Week will have 2x Candy for trainers who catch Pokémon and an additional chance to get Candy XL for accounts level 31 or higher. Pokémon GO will have a $2 limited paid survey that rewards Pokémon costume encounters and two premium battle passes. The event will also have themed items for players to equip their avatars and PokeStop Showcases focused on Gothita and Mareanie.

Niantic released the first edition of Pokémon GO Fashion Week in 2020 in collaboration with Longchamp Paris. Although the event doesn’t include extremely powerful Pokémon, trainers won’t want to miss it. After all, accessories that use Pokémon are rare, and having one of these pocket monsters will certainly set the player’s Pokedex apart from the rest.