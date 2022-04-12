Games

Pokémon GO: Stufful’s Community Day has more importance than previous ones

An interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market has returned to us. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO.

In Pokémon GO there are numerous events of all kinds. One of the best known and most iconic are the so-called Community daysin which a Pokémon has a higher chance of appearing in addition to a higher generation rate of its shiny form.

Next April 23 will be held the Community Day starring Stuffulbut several reasons make it more special.

Stufful Community Day has different aspects compared to previous ones

Stufful stars in the new Pokémon GO Community Day – Nintenderos.com

As has happened in previous Community Days, both Stufful and its shiny form will have a higher spawn ratebut two aspects make this event different and more important for some players of the title.

The first reason is that both Stufful and Bewear, its evolution, debut during this eventso it is a great opportunity to get the largest number of specimens, candies and various-colored forms belonging to the species.

Furthermore, it should be noted that this event leaves behind changes made to Community Days due to the COVID-19 pandemicso the duration of the event will be reduced from 6 hours to 3. Therefore, unlike the previous ones, this will start at 2:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. on April 23, 2022.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

