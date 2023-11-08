Pokémon GO tournaments arrive in Play Stores! Pokémon in Europe

As announced by Official site from Pokémon Italia, they are coming tournaments officers of Pokémon GO in stores Play! Pokemon from all over Europe. In fact, Organized Play events will soon be scheduled at all official points of sale, as is already the case with tournaments dedicated to Trading Card Game.

In particular, the events that will take place at Play! The Pokémon will be divided into two categories: he League challenges from Pokémon GO and the League Cups from Pokémon GO. The first are quite limited tournaments and mainly a local character, perfect for learning the basics and taking your first steps into the world of official tournaments. League Cups, on the other hand, are more structured competitions that also give the opportunity to win money. Championship points and train for bigger competitions.

To find the tournaments of Pokémon GO retained in Play stores! Pokémon closest to your residence, you can use it research tool special available on the official Pokémon website. Numerous events have already been organized for the month of November, including those of catania, Caserta, breed brianza (in Lombardy), Adria (in Veneto) and ciampino AND Pomezia (in Latium).

Finally, we would like to remind you that to always be up to date on Last News from Pokémon GO, you can read i our dedicated articles.