Pokémon Go trainer asks for help with Pokémon trapped in the gym for more than 50 years

A Pokémon Go player calls for help after Metagross got stuck in a gym for much longer than expected.

Gyms are one of the best ways for free Pokémon Go players to get PokeCoins without paying. However, a downside to this is that a Pokémon could become stuck for a long period of time if no attempt is made to take it down.

One Pokémon Go player found this out the hard way, when a trainer called for help when a Metagross was stuck in a gym for too long.

However, a bug made it appear that that creature was there long before the mobile game was released in 2016.

On the Pokémon Go subreddit, a trainer named ‘Curious_Interview816’ posted a screenshot of several Pokémon he owned that were in a gym at the time of that post. However, one Pokémon in that image stood out.

This would be a Metagross that was listed to be trapped in a gym for 19,641 days, which would be equivalent to almost 54 years. To everyone’s surprise, the original poster kindly asked someone to take over the gym to release the powerful Steel/Psychic-type.

Several Pokémon Go players poked fun at the timestamp issue. One said: “Lmaooo that gym is older than most trainers.” Another added: “And here I was working out for 10 days in a gym.”

However, others also took the time to raise issues about how Niantic handles gyms and whether an option to retire Pokémon would be a good idea. “There should be a button to get your Pokémon back if you don’t want them there anymore and you don’t get the 50 coins.”

Another Go trainer added: “That’s why there needs to be a way to kick out your Pokémon, just a retreat button, even if it means you don’t get the coins. “That poor Metagross passed out a long time ago.”

Coming back to the timestamp error, this error has become common in Pokémon Go. Other players have reported timestamp issues within Pokémon Go that cause the game to record a start time that makes it look like the creature entered 1970.

