Pokémon GO updates the way to get Rare Candies

We get an interesting message again related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

In the text below, we can learn details about the changes that are being applied imminently to the rare candies in the game. Niantic plans to update the way to get them as follows:

  • Until now, there were only three ways to obtain Rare Candies: successfully finishing a raid, completing certain research tasks, or as a reward in the GO Battle League.
  • With these changes, Pokémon GO increases the chances of earning Rare Candies in the GO Battle League, while decreasing them in raids.
  • Alongside this, it has also been confirmed that we can now get Rare Candies from gifts as well.

This has been confirmed:

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you.

