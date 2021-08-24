Pokémon, Happy Meals for the 25th anniversary arrive in Italy!

The Happy Meal of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon finally arrive also in Italy from August 27th! McDonalds announced it with a post on Facebook containing a teaser image depicting a yellow silhouette of Pikachu on a red background.

If the Italian version of the collaboration will follow the model of the one seen in other countries, the Happy Meal boxes will have the shape of the Mouse Pokémon, while the surprises will be: special sleeves of the official game containing four cards among those depicting the starters of all and eight generations known so far (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Grookey, Scorbunny And Sobble), a binder for cards and stickers.

Fans of pocket monsters, both large and small, will therefore have to prepare themselves if they want to grab all the dedicated surprises.

In the United States, these Happy Meals were the protagonists of a real media case caused by collectors and influencers who stormed the restaurants of the chain to get as many cards as possible, and then also sell them online at crazy prices. Some of them said they bought 20 to 80 Happy Meals at a time. This left many chain restaurants out of stock, so many of the smaller fans couldn’t get any cards. The food in many Happy Meals has gone to waste.

The cards contained in the Happy Meal are also cards that could hardly be found around, and which also bear the logo of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series. At the moment, however, it is difficult to say whether a similar case will occur here in Itaia as in the United States.

For the 25th anniversary of the franchise, The Pokémon Company has prepared numerous projects: from the P25 Music initiative (which saw the participation of Katy Perry and Post Malone) and the collaboration with Levi’s for a new line of clothing starring various first generation mon, to the remakes of Diamond and Pearl (Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl) and the brand new Pokémon Legends: Arceus, developed by Ilca and Game Freak respectively.

Even the anime series of the franchise currently in chorus could be a celebration of the important anniversary, given the return of many characters who also appeared in the previous series.

Are you going to order these pocket monsters themed Happy Meals? Are you betting to get all the cards? Write it to us in the comments!

