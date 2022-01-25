Pokémon have various sizes, some are gigantic – Nerd4.life

As you have probably noticed by looking at the numerous videos and trailers released in recent months by Nintendo, in Arceus Pokémon Legends polygonal models of Pokémon have different sizes also between specimens of the same species. Now that the game is in the hands of several users, some details are circulating that further delve into this interesting feature of the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Obviously, from here on you will find information and images that can be considered as Spoiler, proceed at your own risk.

Hisui’s Voltorbs of various sizes

As explained by the official Pokémon Legends Arceus site, “in the course of your explorations, you will come across alpha, which are Pokémon that are larger than normal with eyes that glow red. Alphas will chase you and attack when they spot you. They are tough opponents, but they will become formidable allies if you can catch them. They may even drop rare items if you defeat them. ”

However even “standard” Pokémon they vary in size between specimens of the same species. We had a taste of it, for example, in the trailer dedicated to Hisui’s Voltorb, but some images published on the net by players who already own a copy give a better idea.

In the tweet below, for example, we can see a gigantic Gengar, which far exceeds the height of the protagonist and two examples of Groagunk extremely different in terms of tonnage: one of the two is so tiny that it barely reaches the player’s waist.

But what does the size of the monsters in Pokémon Arceus Legends depend on?

According to some dataminers who have analyzed the game files, each Pokémon is randomly assigned a value ranging from 0 to 255. The higher the number, the larger the size of its polygonal model in the game world and for this reason you may come across dwarf and giant specimens.

A similar mechanic is also present in the Monster Hunter series, where the size of monsters can vary significantly based on the randomness factor or due to modifiers of certain quests. Players who find the largest or smallest creatures also receive a little recognition and who knows if it will be the same in Arceus Pokémon Legends too.

In the Monster Hunter series the size of the monsters in some cases can change the approaches to clashes (the larger a monster the greater the hitbox of the attacks), while in Pokémon Arceus Legends this feature would seem only aesthetic, that is, it does not have no impact on statistics monsters or effects in the clashes.

In any case, this is a very interesting detail and has already received the appreciation of many players on social networks, with some users who are trying to get their grip on the giant and dwarf versions of their favorite Pokémon.

We remind you that Arceus Pokémon Legends will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting January 28, 2022.