Pokemon: Here is a very expensive Pikachu crystal figure

In the twenty-five years of its history, the franchise of Pokemon has seen the birth of virtually every type of merchandise. From collectible cards to video games, from school items to furnishing accessories. But on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the franchise dedicated to the monsters of Game Freak, The Pokemon Company he wanted to outdo himself, starting some unprecedented collaborations.

Among these, one of the most particular is certainly the one with the French luxury brand Baccarat, leader in the creation of crystal objects. From the collaboration between the historic transalpine brand and the company of Pocket Monsters an exclusive line of figurines was born that has, as its spearhead, a limited edition crystal figure of Pikachu from the value of $ 26,000.

Baccarat he only achieved twenty-five specimens of this very expensive figurine, about a foot high (just over 30 centimeters), which depicts the most famous and loved of the Pokemon designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The special collection of Baccarat also includes a cheaper version of Pikachu, from 460 dollars, it’s a Pokeball in crystal with gold decorations from approx 420 dollars. True fans, however, will not be able to forgive the lack of some Pokemon which would certainly have had more relevance to crystal: from the special Crystal Onyx, appeared only in the animated series, a Sableye, which is equipped with crystal eyes, up to Suicune, the Legendary of Pokemon Crystal And Diancie, that is a real living diamond.

This is just the latest in a series of impressive and extraordinary initiatives that the company has taken to celebrate twenty-five years by Pocket Monster. Among them we must remember the musical album which will see the participation of artists such as Katy Perry, Post Malone And Lil Yachty, a collaboration with McDonald’s which will bring the Pokemon back to the Happy Meal, and then again a limited edition clothing line with Levi’s.

Also right in this 2021 some new videogame titles dedicated to the monsters of Game Freak: from New Pokemon Snap to the MOBA Pokemon Unite, up to the highly anticipated remakes of Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, which shine like this incredible figurine of Pikachu, which will be the dream of every true collector.