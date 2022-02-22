Pokémon: in what order is the saga played?

Dsince 1996, Pokémon has released more than 50 video games among all its main sagas, spin offs, remakesalternative titles, etc.. On its own merits, it is one of the most successful franchises in the history of the industry, although it has not escaped criticism. From masterpieces to irrelevant releases, Nintendo has hosted dozens of adventures starring all kinds of protagonists.

And that is why, after more than 20 years in the market, a question arises: In what order should I play Pokémon following the original timeline? It’s certainly a good question, but the truth is that the Pocket Monsters have never established a particularly thorough chronology. Beyond certain references, the eight generations succeed each other in a fairly standardized way.

At least it turns out this way if we go by series, since it is quite complicated to establish a rigorous chronological order if we mix the main games with the Mystery World, Rumble or Ranger series. In addition, there are video games that cannot be embedded -in any way- in a timeline.

Which ones? Well, for example, Pokémon TCG Online. In what year can we place it? In none, because it is timeless. It has no context. That is why, without further ado, we will present you with a series of lists separated by series. Important: we have not included the games that were not released in Spain.

In what order to play the Pokémon games?

The so-called “main saga” is divided into eight classic generations and 36 different video games. The proper order, taking the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus as a reference, will be as follows:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue.

Pokemon Yellow.

Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver.

Crystal Pokémon.

Pokémon Rub and Pokémon Sapphire.

Pokémon Emerald.

Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen.

Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl.

Platinum Pokemon.

Pokémon Gold Heart and Pokémon Soul Silver.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

Pokemon Black and Pokemon White.

Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2.

Pokémon X and Pokémon Y.

Pokémon Rub Omega and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire.

Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

There are, in any case, exceptions. This will be the natural order to enjoy the main saga Keeping in mind that, without going into plot details, Pokmon Legends: Arceus is set before Pokmon trainers were a reality. The remakes and remasters (Fire Red and Leaf Green, Heart Gold and Soul Silver, Brilliant Diamond and Brilliant Pearl, Rub Omega and Alpha Sapphire, Let’s go Pickachu! and Let’s Go Eevee!) would also be placed correctly if we played them correctly. simultaneously with their original counterparts.

What is the problem? That, as a general rule, we take the presence of the Pokémon of a previous or later generation as a chronological reference when, in fact, new species do not arise by spontaneous generation. There is no event that releases new creatures. Plain and simple, we are located in a region where these species exist, while others do not. Remakes and remasters break this dynamic and mix generations. Come on, it’s chaos. That’s why we recommend the order above.. We think it is the most logical.

In what order to play Pokémon alternating the timeline?

There are those who consider that the remakes and remasters are alternate lines, since they embed slight changes in the plot and include major changes. Which ones? Well, for example, mega-evolutions.

Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen.

Pokémon Soul Silver and Pokémon Gold Heart.

Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shiny Pearl Pokémon.

Black White Pokémon and White Pokémon.

Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2.

Pokemon Alpha Sapphire and Pokemon Rub Omega.

The question you could ask us at this point is if, in fact, the worlds of Pokémon (main saga), Rumble, Mysterious World and Ranger work independently. The answer is… a little of both. We understand that the universe is the same, but there are certain differences that make us doubt the interrelationship of all the video games in the franchise. That is why, if you want to play in order and not go crazy trying, do it by separating series.

Order of Pokemon Mystery World

Pokémon Mysterious World: Red and Blue Rescue Team.

Pokémon Mysterious World: Rescue Team DX.

Pokémon Mysterious World: Explorers of Time and Explorers of Darkness.

Pokémon Mysterious World: Explorers of the Sky.

Pokémon Mysterious World: Portals to Infinity.

Pokémon Megamysterious World.

Pokemon Ranger Order.

Pokémon Ranger.

Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia.

Pokemon Ranger: Traces of Light.

Pokemon Rumble Order

Pokemon Rumble.

Pokemon Rumble Blast.

Pokémon Rumble U.

Pokemon Rumble World.

Pokemon Rumble Rush.

The rest of the sagas, although it is true that they have small sequences that we could follow (Pokmon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Colosseum, for example) do not offer exact linearity. They are quite disparate single titles whose common features are little more than the genre.

In other words, they work well independently, but they do not fit together in the best way within a usual timeline. That is why simply We recommend that you play them in the order you prefer, this being the most viable option.. It doesn’t change much that you suck at Pokkn Tournament DX, then go through Pokmon Dash and end your adventures with Pokmon Snap.