Pokémon: Is Goh better trained than Ash?

We get interesting information related to one of Nintendo’s most outstanding franchises. We are actually talking about Pokemon.

Since Goh’s introduction in the Pokémon Voyages anime, he has become a controversial character for some fans. The main reason for this fact is the relatively easy way in which he captures Pokémon and sends them to the Cerezo Laboratory.

Is Goh a better Pokémon trainer than Ash?

Taking into account his greater facility to catch Pokémon compared to Ash, we might think that Goh would just store them without really caring about thembut this fact has been disproved in the anime showing Goh taking care of his Pokémon when he is not traveling.

On the other hand, Ash has never had this type of attitude with Pokémon belonging to other generations which, on numerous occasions and seasons, has sent Professor Oak after beginning a new journey. In fact, when these Pokémon have been shown, Ash has not participated in the daily care of them.

Despite the fact that in combat Ash can be better compared to Goh, taking into account aspects such as the care of all his Pokémon we can affirm that Goh surpasses Ash in aspects such as taking care of all his Pokémon.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

