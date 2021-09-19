Pokemon, Katy Perry announces the release of the song Electric for the franchise

The singer has unveiled the cover of the song created to celebrate the 25th birthday of the franchise

The confirmation came directly from the pop star. The voice of Teenage Dream announced the release of the song via a profile post Instagram that matters more than one hundred and eighteen million followers who every day follow his life between music, photo shoots, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the family.

Katy Perry: new look on Instagram, Orlando Bloom’s comment 2021 marks the 25th birthday of one of the most successful franchises in entertainment history, we are obviously talking about Pokémon, a real media phenomenon capable of conquering every corner of the planet. On the occasion of the celebrations, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office, he announced his collaboration with the creatures born from an idea of Satoshi Tajiri.

Katy Perry: "I've stopped shaving since I was a mom" In the past few hours, the pop star has unveiled the cover of the song announcing: "I know you've all been waiting for this and it's almost time". The news immediately thrilled the public so much that it currently counts more than 300,000 likes.

25 years of Pokémon: the musical collaboration with Katy Perry Katy Perry (PHOTO) is among the most successful artists in the history of music. Over the years the singer has established herself as the undisputed star of the seven notes, selling millions of copies all over the world. Among his most loved songs we find I Kissed a Girl, Firework, The One That Got Away, Wide Awake, Roar And Never Really Over.