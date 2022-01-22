Pokémon Legends Arceus harder than expected? Famitsu’s opinion

Historically the games of the series Pokémon they are not seen by fans as particularly demanding adventures, in particular the more recent iterations that have introduced some simplifications in the game mechanics aimed at meeting the widest possible audience. It will be the same for Arceus Pokémon Legends?

According to the first comments coming from Japan, the situation of the new game would seem to be a bit different compared to the more recent predecessors. The well-known magazine Famitsu, in fact, he has already reported his first impressions on the definitive version of the new signed work Game Freak, also focusing on the first general impact transmitted by the production.

“It can be said that this game is completely different from the previous ones. The first thing that struck me when I started playing was the exhilarating feeling of being able to move freely across a vast field. It feels great to be able to fly freely in the sky, and it’s fun to watch how small the Pokémon below us are“, says the Famitsu reporter struggling with the title, but it is the description of a particular boss fight against Kleavor, a new Pokémon as well as an unprecedented evolution of Scyther, to attract attention.

Famitsu in fact describes the clash with the creature as “surprisingly difficult for a Pokémon game“, without being extremely complex. So that Arceus Pokémon Legends can really offer battles that are much more complicated to deal with than in the past?

Waiting to find out, we remind you that the preload of Arceus Pokémon Legends is available, so you can download it in advance and be immediately ready to start it on January 28th. Also watch out for the Pokedex leaks of Arceus Pokémon Legends: in fact, a lot of information has already spread on the net about the contents of the title produced by Nintendo.