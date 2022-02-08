Pokémon legends Arceus, it’s alarm: “impossible capture” discovered

One of the funniest activities of Arceus Pokémon Legends is certainly the possibility of completing the tasks related to the completion of the Pokédex: often this will also mean going in search of Rarer Pokémon and catch them several times.

However, there is one creature in particular that is creating far more problems than expected on Arceus Pokémon Legendsas it not only has a particularly high rarity, but is even turning out impossible to capture.

It is in fact a particular bug which has created many headaches for users, who still find this chapter one of the best ever made in the main series.

It appears in fact that the grass-type Pokémon Cherrimwhich is required to complete a certain game mission, literally becomes impossible to catch if its ability will activate during the battle.

We remember in fact that Cherrim has retained his main ability, which allows him to change shape with a particularly sunny setting.

Well, as also reported by Game Rantit seems that this ability has also introduced a bug that should not be underestimated: if the wild Pokémon were to activate this ability even once, its capture percentage will automatically become 0%.

In other words, you can make as many attempts as you like, but you will never be able to get Cherrim through that fight: its capture will become impossible.

Given that on Arceus Pokémon Legends you can only find this new partner shaking it away from a few trees and considering that it will be necessary to have at least one Cherrim to be able to complete its related missionthis error is inevitably generating frustration in the community.

The youtuber Viz was one of the first to illustrate the problem, showing a funny montage of how the Pokémon refused to be caught. even after multiple hours and Ultra Ball launched:

As visible in the video, the bug continued to happen even after Cherrim returned to its original form: once the catch counter was reset, in fact, it will no longer return to normal for the rest of the battle.

The problem has become so bad that even the Japanese support page of Arceus Pokémon Legends reported the bug to its users, thus inviting them to expect an update as soon as possible.

In the meantime, our suggestion is to don’t try to catch Cherrim on sunny days: you would only risk throwing away a lot of precious Poké Balls.

There is also another Pokémon that has attracted the attention of fans, albeit for very different reasons: the community is in fact having a lot of fun with Mr. Mime.

In any case, Arceus Pokémon Legends certainly represented a revolution for the franchise: in one of our specials, however, we told you why it cannot be considered the future of the series.