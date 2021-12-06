Pokémon Legends: Arceus, leak reveal all the new Pokémon and Hisui forms?

After the remakes, the focus is shifting more and more towards Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and famous leakers are back in charge with some news.

Enter the Pokémon Next Telegram Group to follow all the news and comment on them with other users: http://bit.ly/2F95vcD

One of the most famous, if not the most important, is definitely Nihilego Khu, a Twitter user who has proven himself over and over again reliable in reporting certain details on the various Pokémon video games over time. One of his latest posts is about the new Hisui forms we will have in the game.

Khu would have reconfirmed that in total we will have the beauty of 17 new regional forms, which for a video game that doesn’t bring a new generation of Pokémon with it isn’t bad at all.

Some of these we already know. Growlithe, Zorua, Zoroark, Braviary have already been revealed, and we can hypothesize based on the rumors also of the Hisui forms for Voltorb, Electrode and possibly Arcanine, rather than a new evolution for the small Growlithe, as well as regional forms also for Decidueye, Typhlosion and Samurott.

Another user who in the last few hours has brought some “noise” to the Pokémon community has posted an image with the hashtag #pokemonleaks and seems to have received a certain number of support from other leakers as well.

This user posted a photo with all 17 new forms of Hisui expected and, in addition, also the 7 new Pokémon that we will see in the video game, in addition to Wyrdeer, evolution of Stantler, Basculegion, evolution of Basculin and Kleavor, new evolution of Scyther, already announced.

Among the new Pokémon planned, there would be an evolution for Ursaring and new regional evolution forms for Sneasel and Qwilfish, as well as a new form for Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus, legendary Pokémon of the Unova region.

Among the forms Hisui, it would confirm the various rumors of the last few weeks, with regional forms of Sneasel, Qwilfish (in addition to their new evolutions), Avalugg, Sliggoo, Goodra, Lilliegant, Voltorb and Electrode.

Will it be true or not? We just have to wait to find out. Meanwhile, Nintendo Italy has published a survey dedicated to Pokémon Legends: Arceus that we invite you to fill out to let people know your opinion on the game.