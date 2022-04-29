Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Lore the game doesn’t tell you, but it should

Despite the ambitious theme of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, some players were disappointed by the game’s strong focus on story, especially when compared to Pokémon Sword and Shield’s narrative campaign. Although Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces some incredible story pieces, the title also establishes many of these moments without delving into them.

For that reason, from Screen Rant they have shared a list with aspects of the lore of Pokémon Legends: Arceus that are not explained, but that should have been explained in said title.

Before continuing, let me tell you that many of the aspects discussed are spoilers, so if you haven’t finished the title or plan to play it later, we recommend you stop reading. As always, if you continue reading, do so at your own risk.

The Origins of Professor Lavender

At the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players are greeted by Professor Lavender after waking up on Prelude Beach. At first, the game doesn’t seem to address much of this curious professor’s backstory, aside from the fact that he’s the lead Pokémon researcher for Team Galaxy’s Study Corps. However, Laventon reveals some interesting information about his origins in Hisui’s Pokédex entry for Raichu. In the diary’s description of Pikachu’s evolution, the professor explains that the Electric-type Pokémon can incapacitate “Copperajah of my land.” Since Copperajah’s first appearance was in 2019’s Sword and Shield, it appears that Laventon is from the Galar region.

Professor Lavender isn’t the only time that Galar seems to appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus either, as Team Galaxia’s headquarters in Villa Jubileo has two Chimneys that are shaped like the famous Galar Weezing mustache from Sword and Shield.

Given that Professor Laventon plays such a large role in the story, it’s a shame his Galarian roots were only introduced as an easter egg, rather than a plot element. Since many players believe that he is the ancestor of Hop and Leon, he would have been a great way to bridge the gap between Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the 8th generation title.

Who are Volus and Metis?

Although Volus is introduced at the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the enigmatic character ends up playing an important role in the overall plot of the game. In the story’s final act, the merchant introduces players to the mysterious Metis, who enters the story seemingly out of nowhere. Throughout the adventure, the wise heroine seems to know everything about everything, including Arceus and each of the legendary Pokémon hidden in the Hisui region.

However, the game doesn’t go any further with Metis, and players are left wondering who she is. Her character design and clothing match those of Cintia, Diamond and Pearl’s trainer, leading some Pokémon fans to theorize that she is the time-traveling Sinnoh champion herself. . Similarly, Volus ends up dropping some major plot reveals at the end of the campaign, leaving the story in question.

The tragic story of Fero

Longtime fans of the series will immediately recognize him as one of the leaders of the Underground Battle in Pokémon Black and White. Throughout the story it is revealed that the Fifth Generation trainer has also fallen through the sky and has lost all memories of his previous life. This is especially sad, as the character had a twin brother in Black and White, who he now has a hard time remembering.

The problem is that not all Pokemon Legends: Arceus players know who Fero is, as it was technically an optional battle in the Unova region RPG that released over a decade ago. Therefore, the tragic story of Fero might not appeal to those who are not familiar with the origins of the Guardian of the Pearl Clan.

Since Fero is the second character in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to have traveled back in time to the Hisui region, the game should have delved deeper into Fero’s connection to Unova.

What about the protagonist?

The story begins with the protagonist literally kidnapped in his room. Without any context, the main character is suddenly flung through space by the mythical Pokémon Arceus and is dropped into a world set hundreds of years in the past. Although time travel storylines have existed throughout the Pokémon franchise, many gamers were surprised that Pokémon Legends: Arceus doesn’t address what actually happens to the protagonist at the end of the game.

With the protagonist of Pokémon Legends: Arceus still in the Hisui region after the credits, does this mean the character is stuck in the old Sinnoh forever? These questions are unanswerable, which has left players wondering if Arceus has left his character stranded in the past.

With wormholes introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, Pokémon Legends: Arceus could have used its history to better explain how time travel works in the Pokémon universe. It would also have been a perfect opportunity, as the journey of the protagonist of Pokémon Legends: Arceus closely resembles the character of Pokémon Platinum, Handsome, who has become a recurring character who has traveled through time.

