Pokémon Legends: Arceus, new 6-minute trailer released

Good morning starts in the morning, in fact the Japanese YouTube channel Nintendo has released a new trailer lasting well 6 minutes about the imminent Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here is the video in Japanese, awaiting the publication of the English and Italian versions.

After a series of game images visibly improved graphically compared to the first trailers, we move on to some scenes of capturing some wild monsters including an angry Hisui’s Zoroark. Pokémon movements and behaviors feel more realistic, such as Graveler rolling off a hill or Drifloon disappearing into the shadows. Some big red-eyed Pokémon like Snorlax, Garchomp, Lucario, Luxray and many others will attack us relentlessly with powerful moves, so exciting fights are expected.

The Pokédex which also shows the favorite foods of each monster. It is interesting to note that there are no empty spaces for the evolution of Pokémon since Hisui’s is the first Pokédex ever and therefore all the different forms were not known. Confirmed the need to capture and see more specimens of the same species to enrich the Pokédex with the greatest amount of information. Inside the base camps of Team Galassia it is then possible to rest up to part of the day you prefer (dawn, morning, afternoon, evening, night, etc.) and take care of your little monsters. We also walk in the Giubilo Village, among merchants, blacksmiths, photographers, Pokémon boarding houses and brand new ones outfits and hairstyles for Luca and Luce. The team leader of Team Galassia Selina will reward us for carrying out our duties by making us increase in rank.

One particular scene shows the leading character while he plays a special white flute to the royal Wyrdeer in the presence of Riza and Damon: this ritual will probably serve to bind the Pokémon to us so that we can call it back at any time to gallop around – and the other mounts could work in the same way. As for Kleavor, on the other hand, the boss fight already shown previously is expected, which requires the use of special bags of dust (“Shizumedama” in Japanese, a sort of tranquilizer).

