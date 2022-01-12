Pokémon legends: Arceus, new leaks hypothesize other Captains

The release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus it is ever closer and new ones emerge in the process of waiting leak on further Captains. The rumors come from the Twitter account Riddler Khu, known leaker of numerous information regarding the Pokémon world.

One of Riddler Khu’s many tweets claims that the Captain from Braviary of Hisui (a ride-on Pokémon that has not yet been assigned a Guardian) is one beautiful girl. The Captain’s identity could therefore be released soon, before the release of the title.

A further tweet from the leaker refers to the fact that we should be aware of “5.5 Captains“, Connected of two elderly ladies. A first hypothesis is that it refers to an ancestor of Lilia (Elite four of the League of Kalos specializing in the type Dragon). The proposal is supported by some sentences she pronounced in Pokémon X and Y, which could refer to the region of Hisui.

You must know that my grandparents come from a city that has great regard for values ​​and traditions. So I learned to love Pokémon that can control time and space. This is how I decided to become a Dragon-type Trainer. Lillia, before the second battle in the Pokémon League

A further hypothesis on the Captain linked to the two elderly is that it is a common ancestor from Agatha And Terrie (Elite four respectively of the League of Kanto And Sinnoh, specialize in types Spectrum And Land). In this way, one could explain why the two are indicated grannies. The number of Captains “5.5”Could therefore be justified by the common ancestor of the two characters.

In addition to new ones Captains, has not yet been announced even the Pokémon Queen. We have tried to formulate a theory about who this creature could be, which you can find indedicated article.