Pokémon legends: Arceus, new live action spot from early 2022

2022 will be the year of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, to confirm this even more is the brand new live action spot released on the first day of the new year! We remind you that the game will debut on our consoles on January 28 this year, in less than a month!

The new live action trailer begins with the player seeing one Ancestral Poké Ball in an antique shop and intrigued, he enters to see what it is. Inside the shop, in addition to the Poké Ball, you will also find a map of the Sinnoh of the past and that’s how his new adventure begins with an OLED version of the Nintendo Switch!

Our time travel to Hisui is getting closer and closer, we will discover new background of what happened a long time ago with the Primeval Pokémon, Arceus and all the villagers who helped build the Sinnoh we know today as the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl! If you want to refresh your memory with everything we know to date about the new Pokémon game out, Pokémon Legends: Arceus find a brief summary in our dedicated article here!

