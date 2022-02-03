Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where to find Cherrim

Cherrim is quite difficult to find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus but you will have to do it to complete Request 17. Here’s how …

If you have accepted the Inquiry 17 “To Bloom or Not to Bloom” in Pokémon Legends: Arceus , there’s a good chance you’ve already spent some time looking for Cherrim. This is normal: for some strange reason, finding this specific Pokémon is incredibly difficult.

Thankfully, after spending a while in Arceus and discovering several locations where Cherrim can be found and captured, you can take a look at this guide to find out everything you need. It is worth noting that this Request can also be completed by capturing a Cherubi and evolving it to level 25.

How to catch Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus –

The image below shows the most reliable location to meet Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As you can see, the red arrow is positioned south of Massiccio Rotolio and west of the Primitive Cave. It should be noted that Cherubi and Cherrim only spawn on shaky trees, so you’ll have to throw the Poké Ball with one of your Pokémon at the tree and fight it to catch it.

You can technically capture Cherubi or Cherrim in the Far Forest, in Obsidian Rift right near where you fought with Kleavor. The advice is to leave the Request until a later point in your adventure. This is for two reasons: later locations have brought much better results when it comes to catching Cherrim, and if you were to catch a Cherubi, training him at level 25 or higher would be much easier if you had him with you in the party during a fight with a Pokémon Alpha. , almost impossible to beat at the beginning of the adventure.

If you are a completist, however, and would like to get rid of the “blossom or not bloom” request as soon as possible, you may be lucky enough to find Cherrim as well. in the Vermilion Marshes, at the Boccalarga Swamp, as shown in the image above.

If you need help with your adventure in Hisui, don’t forget to check out the guide with tips and tricks on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Another important reminder: free your Pokémon en masse. Doing so will offer you some great item rewards and allow you to keep your Pastures free.

Written by Cian Maher for GLHF