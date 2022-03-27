Pokémon Legends Daybreak Update Munchlax: Arceus Could Point to Major Developments

In the free update of Pokémon Legends: Arceus available since last February 27, several new mechanics were introduced. One of them are the Supermassive appearancesfor which they are produced simultaneous massive outbreaks of Pokémon in an area of ​​the Hisui region You can find more information regarding the 1.1.0 update of Pokémon Legends: Arceus at this link.

Well, this time Game Rant has shared how Daybreak’s Munchlax present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus could point to further developments. These are the details that have been shared:

The Munchlax expansion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A big part of the identity of Generation 4 Pokémon was the introduction of new evolutions and pre-evolutions for existing monsters. Given this aspect, it makes sense that Munchlax would also be a relatively key figure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which reimagines the Sinnoh region introduced more than 15 years ago.

Mai, the guardian of the Wyrdeer, the ancestor of stat trainer Marley who helps players get to Route 224, where Shaymin waits in Diamond and Pearl, is a member of Hisui’s Diamond clan. She travels with a companion, Munchlax, who was supposedly raised alongside her as a brother to her. Like other Team Galaxy NPCs, she does not use Poke Balls.

This causes problems during Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ Daybreak, in which Mai approaches the player because Munchlax is more restless than ever, running off to some unknown location. Using the Arc Phone, the players discover that Munchlax is drawn to new spawn locations that appear, and Mai helps them investigate throughout the region.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus should explain the connection with Munchlax

Mai’s involvement in the investigation of the Supermassive Apparitions goes beyond the Daybreak narrative; she and Munchlax also offer mechanical utility, revealing which Pokémon appear at locations on a given map. Her ability to do so is discovered after Munchlax steals and eats a handful of Guaya Berries that the player has recently received.

Supermass Spawns are a key way for Pokémon Legends: Arceus players to pick up shiny and Alpha Pokémon that may not appear naturally. Being able to feed Munchlax is just Game Freak’s way of letting players check if they’re getting a desired result, and tying this to the newly added Guaya Berry ensures that anyone using the service has to farm more “coin” by participating in the games. buds they discover.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an example of how deep the history of the franchise can go, not only giving fans the opportunity to meet the ancestors of the characters, but also explaining that it is a story time travel resulting from Cintia’s ancestor, Volus, who opens Hisui’s Space-Time Rift with the power of Giratina.

