Pokémon Legends Guide: Arceus, all bonuses redeemable immediately

Defined by many as the best of the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the brand new title that will revolutionize the universe of pocket monsters, reserving bonus exclusive to all those who have pre-ordered it. Additional special bonuses await all Trainers who have game data from on their Nintendo Switch Pokémon Shining Diamond, Shining Pearl Pokémon, Sword Pokémon, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! And Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.

As can be seen from the official website, who has decided to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have access to two bonuses dedicated to two monsters who have a new form to Hisui. Specifically, players will receive the Hisui’s Complete Growlithe and the Maledivolpe Mask, inspired by Hisui’s Zoroark. To obtain them, simply access the Secret Gift function and select the option Through the Internet in the game by Monday 9 May 2022.





Others special bonuses will be dedicated to whoever will be in possession of game data of the other titles in the series on their hybrid console. To redeem them you will not need to access the Secret Gift function, but just join the Team Galaxy then talk to the character who is in charge of the Tailoring. Unlike the previous ones, the bonuses in question they will not be subject to expiration.