Pokémon Legends Leak: Arceus, here are the types of possible Hisui forms of the starting creatures

With the release now upon us of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, i leak begin to emerge to inform all curious fans. Central hub of the spoiler these days is the completion of the Pokédex trying to rebuild all the monsters present in Hisui. Thanks to this leak, the possible types of Hisui forms of starter Pokémon.

The account Twitter Riddler Khu has gradually included in this image all the Pokémon that can be registered in the Pokédex of the ancient region and we have already had the opportunity to see some of them. The digits indicate the number of the monster according to the National Pokédex, i colors instead of the block represent the types that the Pokémon will have in Hisui. In this way it is possible to see how many creatures do not see a change, but others do and we have our own among these Decidueye, Typhlosion And Samurott.

According to the image, T.yphlosion would manifest itself in a form having the types Fire / Ghost And Samurott Water / Dark. Decidueye at the moment it only presents the type Grass, still seeing its second type obscured. In reality what Riddler Khu reported seems to be one confirmation of the dated leak of the 17 Hisui forms and the 7 new Pokémon. According to the famous tweet, Decidueye would hire the type Struggle as a second type and this news has in fact been confirmed by some users online through gods tweet.

Many Pokémon are missing and one of these will even be new, but still nothing has come out about it. Surely other leaks will soon make their appearance, many of which could report news not only on the monsters, but on the absolute novelties that characterize the long-awaited Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Obviously nothing has been confirmed from Game Freak, but the information seems to deserve attention given the feedback so far.