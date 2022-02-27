Pokémon Masters EX confirms Aura event for Pokémon Day 2022

One more day we get the news that DeNA has confirmed today for this mobile application. These are the events that have been shared for Pokémon Masters EX with its latest newsspecifically the premiere of content starring Aura and more.

Aura event in Pokémon Masters EX

Today we have been able to learn that the arrival of an event of Aura and Latias as a pair of friends. It is expected to be available from February 28 along with a special event starring Pokémon Champions.

This has been announced on the occasion of Pokémon Day 2022 and this is the shared art:

We remind you of the most recent trailer for the game:

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

game features

TRAINERS IN SPECIAL OUTFITS!

Enjoy special and seasonal outfits for Trainers, exclusive to Pokémon Masters EX! HATCH EGGS AND MAKE ALLIES!

Hatch Eggs to get new Pokémon. Include a Pokémon hatched from an Egg in your team and rise to the top! BUILD A GREAT TEAM FOR 3-ON-3 BATTLE!

Gather Trainers and Pokémon to face battles. Form the team that best suits your style and fight for victory! TRAINERS OF YESTERDAY AND TODAY!

Champions, High Command, and Gym Leaders from the past gather in one place. Team up with other Trainers and Pokémon and embark on countless adventures! NEW STORIES WITH YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTERS

In Pokémon Masters EX you will enjoy an unprecedented story that crosses generations. Say hello to familiar Trainers! Android 5.0 or higher (64-bit)

Android OS 7.0 or higher recommended

Devices with a minimum of 2 GB of RAM

Notice: We do not guarantee that all devices mentioned are compatible. Perhaps for this reason the application does not work correctly due to the specifications, capacities or particular conditions of your device. Support for new operating systems may be delayed.

