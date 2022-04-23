Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: Rumored new type mechanic seems to fit the bill

We get a curious rumor related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon and their types. As all fans know, each pocket monster belongs to one of the elemental typeswhich allow their classification and create relationships between them based on the advantages and weaknesses of the types.

Some Pokémon can belong to two types at a time, while the moves can only belong to one. On the other hand, there are certain factors that cause some Pokémon to change types. Nevertheless, Pokemon Scarlet and Purple (the new 9th gen games), could take things a step further adding a third type to pocket monsters. This is precisely what we will talk about today, following the information provided by Riddler Ku. Remember that this user has shared correct Pokémon information in the past.

Possible new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple mechanic

Pokémon with three types : It stands to reason that Game Freak would resort to type changes to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet special. Until now there has never been a consistent way to make a certain Pokémon three types at the same time, but it could have a lot of potential to make Pokémon Scarlet and Purple creatures feel special.

: It stands to reason that Game Freak would resort to type changes to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet special. Until now there has never been a consistent way to make a certain Pokémon three types at the same time, but it could have a lot of potential to make Pokémon Scarlet and Purple creatures feel special. Temporary type modification : Having three types would not be something we could find in wild Pokémon. It is suggested that players should obtain a special item that allows them to temporarily modify a Pokémon’s characteristics in battle for a few turns.

: Having three types would not be something we could find in wild Pokémon. It is suggested that players should obtain a special item that allows them to temporarily modify a Pokémon’s characteristics in battle for a few turns. Not everything is advantages: However, this new mechanic would be risky, as triple-type Pokémon could be very difficult to balance. A Pokémon that takes eight times the usual damage from an attack due to a triple-type debuff is extraordinarily vulnerable, no matter what level it is. At the same time, certain three-type combos could completely erase a Pokémon’s weaknesses, making them more frustrating than fun to play against.

Obviously this is still a rumor and there is nothing confirmed, so we must take it as such. However, that does not mean that it is an interesting and innovative proposal that could change a traditional aspect of the saga. As always, there will be no choice but to wait to see what this new installment has in store for us. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will be released in late 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

