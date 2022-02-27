Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will be open world – Nintenderos

New show announced Pokémon Presents recently and here you have updated information about the live. As we have been able to verify, the ninth generation games have been announced, which will be called Pokémon Scarlet and Purple officially in Spanish.

Pokémon Presents confirms Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In this case, it has been shared that the ninth generation is in development: Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. They will be released “at the end of 2022” on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date.

You have our complete coverage with all the details that have been offered here. This time, we have been able to learn that the game has been officially confirmed as a title “open world”.

This has been confirmed by The Pokémon Company in the following tweet:

Welcome to the open world of Pokémon. Embark on an open-world adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022. ❤️💜 #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/xZZTNzGgS1 — Pokemon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2022

A few days ago it was officially confirmed that there will be several special announcements each day this week focused on different games for Pokémon Day. These are the ones we know:

