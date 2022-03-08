Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet will be an open world without uploads between the city and the wild areas – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce various innovations in the saga and one of these is the fact that cities and wilderness areas will have no uploads. Let’s see the details.

The information was shared by Nintendo of America via Twitter. As you can see below, the company wrote: “A revolutionary new step forward for the Pokémon series: in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you will be able to explore a rich open world. A world filled with cities and metropolises that merge without solution. of continuity with the wilderness, without borders! ”

This description suggests that, unlike Pokémon Sword and Shield, cities and open wilds will be a single map, without a loading. However, we specify that this description does not necessarily mean that the entire Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be one large map. It is possible that, for technical reasons, the map is divided into regions and that in each region there is one or more cities within a wild area.

We will not be able to have definitive confirmations on this until Nintendo releases more precise and definitive statements, or until we have the opportunity to see more details on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

We also point out that the graphics of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have improved according to a comparison with Sword and Shield.