Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, review

THE remake have always been part of the DNA of pokémon and video games in general, as evidenced by dozens of operations (successful or not) in recent years. When done right, these re-propositions for many are a real mana from heaven, able to make the most beloved games of youth current again. Because, let’s face it all, if for films or TV series this is often a purely commercial operation, as well as risky (the actors are never as good as the originals, the plot has been distorted and so on), video games have had an evolution so sudden over the years that often an adaptation is necessary to have an experience in step with the times both from the technical point of view and from that of the game mechanics. Just think of the Pokémon series, moreover one of those that is always accused of immobility: despite this, over the years cooperative online features, improvements to the game interface, new mechanics and – obviously – hundreds of new pocket monsters have been introduced. Previous remakes of the Game Freak (there are many: starting from FireRed and LeafGreen in 2004, up to the recent Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!) had done just that and, also for this reason, they were very appreciated by the public. In other words, not only had they brought classics of the past to the platforms at that time of the new generation, but in doing so they had introduced all those achievements obtained over time, from the wireless adapter to the connection with Pokémon Go and the motion sensors. All things that, as we will see in the review of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, got lost in this latest Nintendo Switch remake.

Between past and future However, some scenes from Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl know how to amaze Let’s start with a very simple concept: Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are two beautiful games. Diamond and Pearl and the Sinnoh region are among the most beloved chapters, so it is not surprising that such a faithful re-creation of those masterpieces is still an enjoyable experience today. The level design of the game map, with its many shortcuts and secrets, is one of the most complex of the series and the classic progression from zero to hero it always works. The combat system is the classic type-based one and there are nearly 500 pokémon to capture. Then what’s wrong? First of all that the games taken into consideration, in a faithful way to the titles, are Diamond and Pearl and not Platinum, the “evolved” version of these two chapters. So no Battle Park and no plot parts related to Giratina, able to give greater thickness to the weave and strength to the endgame. The second disappointment comes from the lack of strong connections with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the “real” new chapter developed directly by Game Freak, arriving in early 2022. Set in a Sinnoh of the past, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will tell the narrated legends in Pokémon Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. For this reason it would have been nice to have a strong connection between the two (three) games arriving so soon, in order to better introduce what seems to be the evolution of pokémon.

The news Pokemon not available elsewhere can be found in the Great Dungeons of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Without the pedigree and strength to be able to play the original game, ILCA worked in parallel on the remake and on the new features. This because Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are not stingy with novelty, only these don’t seem to blend perfectly with the rest of the experience. The things we liked most are those that improve the “life quality“, such as the notice on the effectiveness of the moves once we have inserted a pokémon in the pokedex, the share experience between all the pokémon in the party (mandatory, something that not everyone likes) or the possibility of recalling certain skills without the need to constantly have a pokèmon forklift (who said bidoof?) always in a group. Definitely more weight is the expansion of Great Underground. This is an area that is always reachable if you are outside, to be faced both alone and with other players, even online, which has become the real endgame activity (but not only) of the game. Inside these underground labyrinths it is possible to meet pokémon that normally would not be available on the surface, such as a greater variety of fire pokémon, exchange the stones found with powerful moves and customizations and build your own refuge, to be enriched with statues and treasures of various nature. All in the company of their friends or complete strangers who can contribute to making the undergrounds richer by completing activities and collecting special precious stones left by kind diglett. The single balance is not the best, but we point out that among the treasures that can be found there are also the artifacts that allow you to summon the Legendaries of previous generations, to be used within the Rosa Rugosa Park. These activities are flanked by the Pokémon Contests, the minigame for the preparation of poffin and endgame structures already available in Diamond and Pearl, such as the Battle Tower and the Hostile Mount. One of the protagonists of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl: Bidoof Very pleasant news, able above all to extend the longevity of games that were already quite long in origin, but which, as mentioned, seem placed there in a somewhat forced way and little amalgamated with the rest. Going to the Great Dungeons, for example, allows you to accumulate a lot of experience and capture pokémon stronger than necessary. Sharing experience facilitates team growth. Having the Moves always available facilitates exploration and does not require you to sacrifice slots in the team in order to take advantage of the shortcuts. In this way the progression in the game becomes much faster and in some ways less complex, allowing you to reach the credits faster. This net of some fights, such as those with the Gym Leaders, redesigned and made even more challenging. In Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, therefore, seem to coexist two souls: one strictly linked to the past and a more modern one, which however tends to break some balance of the main game.

Technically speaking A snowy area of ​​Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Another topic that has made the players of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl discuss graphic sector. If technically you settle on a resolution of 1080p in docked and 720p in portable mode, fixed at 30 FPS, many have not appreciated the chibi style with which the original graphics of the Nintendo DS games have been revived in 3D. This is, perhaps, the only way in which ILCA has been able to keep the secrets of level design unchanged, made up of games of perspectives and small mazes. What is a bit unsettling is the choice of making the chibi characters in the game world and then “realistic” in the portraits, but apart from this it is the usual clean and colorful graphics, embellished with some effects, such as light, reflections and the water, truly remarkable. Excellent as always the soundtrack and the adaptation in Italian. Obviously, a small shot was also expected from this point of view, with the addition of some more animation or special effects, perhaps a redesign of the interface or of the pokémon models in order to show the status effects inflicted or the possibility to skip some dialog boxes that slow down the navigation between the game menus.