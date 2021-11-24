Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: all special evolutions

In this guide, we will show you in detail how to trigger evolutions of particular Pokémon of Sinnoh in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, so as to help you in the goal of completing the Pokédex. In fact, many Pokémon evolve only under specific conditions, including:

increasing by level ;

; through evolutionary stones ;

; through exchange ;

; increasing the level of friendship ;

; learning one specific move ;

; satisfying particular conditions linked to time and place.

Evolutions by level

The most common way to evolve a Pokémon is to earn experience points and level up until the predetermined one is reached to trigger the evolution. Pokémon can accumulate experience by participating in battles, but still all Pokémon in the team will gain Experience Points at the end of the battle thanks to the effect of the Share Experience. In this way, the Pokémon that did not take part in the battle gain 50% of the Experience Points of those obtained by the Pokémon that took the field.





Evolution through evolutionary stones

The evolutionary stones are tools that allow some Pokémon to evolve. Some of these were introduced precisely due to the evolutions of the monsters of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. They can be found around Sinnoh, or they can be unearthed in Great Underground. They are activated by selecting them directly from the bag.

Flint

Makes evolve:

Eevee in Flareon

Vulpix in Ninetales

Growlithe in Arcanine

Pietratuono

Makes evolve:

Pikachu in Raichu

Eevee in Jolteon

Pietraidrica

Makes evolve:

Eevee in Vaporeon

Poliwhirl in Poliwrath

Shellder in Cloyster

Staryu in Starmie

Lombre in Ludicolo

Stone leaf

Makes evolve:

Gloom in Vileplume

Weepinbell in Victreebell

Exeggcute in Exeggutor

Nuzleaf in Shiftry

Pietralunare

Makes evolve:

Clefairy in Clefable

Nidorina in Nidoqueen

Nidorino in Nidoking

Jigglypuff in Wigglytuff

Skitty in Delcatty

Pietrasolare

Fe evolve:

Gloom in Bellossom

Sunkern in Sunflora

Pietralbore

Makes evolve:

Kirlia (male) in Gallade

Snorunt (female specimen) in Froslass

Blackstone

Makes evolve:

Murkrow in Honchcrow

Misdreavus in Mismagius

Pietrabrillo

Makes evolve:

Roselia in Roserade

Togetic in Togekiss

Evolutions by exchange

Some Pokémon they evolve when exchanged with other players. Others in particular will have to hold a specific tool during the exchange to make them evolve. Otherwise, if we assign the item to Pokémon Pietrastante, these will not evolve during exchanges. Here is the list of Pokémon that evolve via exchange:

Kadabra in Alakazam;

Graveler in Golem;

Onix in Steelix, with the tool Metal blanket;

Machoke in Machamp;

Haunter in Gengar;

Rhydon in Rhyperior, with the instrument Coverage;

Dusclops in Dusknoir, with the tool Terrorpanno;

Porygon in Porygon2, with the instrument Upgrade;

Porygon2 in Porygon-Z, with the tool Doubtdisc;

Scyther in Scizor, with the instrument Metal blanket;

Electabuzz in Electivire, with the instrument Electritor;

Magmar in Magmortar, with the instrument Magmator;

Poliwhirl in Politoed, with the instrument Rock of the King;

Slowpoke in Slowking, with the instrument Rock of the King;

Seadra in Kingdra, with the instrument Dragon Scale;

Clamperl in Huntail, with the instrument Tooth Abyss;

Clamperl in Gorebyss, with the tool Squamabissi.

Evolutions through friendship

The following Pokémon evolve once a high level of friendship with your coach. The friendship level is verifiable through the Check Friendship of the PokéKron: By touching a Pokémon, if two hearts appear then it is ready to evolve. Some of them evolve into particular conditions linked to the time of day. Below is the list of Pokémon that evolve in this way:

Budew in Roselia, from 10:00 to 19:59;

Golbat in Crobat;

Buneary in Lopunny;

Chingling in Chimecho, from 20:00 to 03:59;

Chansey in Blissey;

Cleffa in Clefairy;

Pichu in Pikachu;

Munchlax in Snorlax;

Riolu in Lucario;

Azurill in Marill;

Eevee in Espeon, from 10:00 to 19:59;

Eevee in Umbreon, from 20:00 to 03:59;

Togepi in Togetic.

Evolutions by learning a specific move

The following Pokémon need learn a specific move before you can evolve. Once learned, the next level increase will trigger the Pokémon evolution process:

Aipom in Ambipom with the learning of Doublemash from level 32;

Bonsly in Sudowoodo with the learning of Mimic from level 17;

Mime Jr. in Mr. Mime with learning of Mimic from level 32;

Lickitung in Lickilicky with the learning of Rolling from level 6;

Tangela in Tangrowth with the learning of Forzantica from level 24;

Yanma in Yanmegacon with the learning of Forzantica from level 33;

Piloswine in Mamoswine with learning of Forzantica via the Reminder, as it is part of his basic move set.

Other special conditions for evolutions

Some Pokémon require special conditions before they can evolve. In fact, in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, evolutions can be triggered in particular places, as well as in specific times of the day: