Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are already in circulation, weeks in advance – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already in circulation. Through Reddit other users shared images of the game in action on the Nintendo Switch. Recall that Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be officially available starting November 19, 2021 on Nintendo Switch.

As always, we cannot confirm that what users share is true. It is possible that these are photomontages. For the moment the images above have not yet been removed from Reddit, unlike some photographs showing the game’s packaging, confirmed as fake by the photographer himself.

At least, we can take comfort in the fact that – being Pokémon and being a remake – there is no real risk of suffering spoiler. The two chapters, albeit with some novelties, offer roughly the same contents as the original versions.

At the time of the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, a reporter from a Portuguese site had published pre-launch a series of images of Pokémon Sword and Shield, also revealing some unannounced Pokémon. The site had admitted it was responsible and Nintendo had publicly announced that it had blacklisted the site. Even in the US there had been some leaks dedicated to Sword and Shield and Nintendo had sued unknown persons.

We’ll see if there are any consequences with these potential Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl leaks as well. Finally, here is the trailer overview showing all the details of the two games.