Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: here are all the creatures that can be captured

The release of the new Pokémon games: Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, is now upon us and, in the last few weeks that separate us from their release, the first news about it are inevitably leaking. One of these is theabsence of a National Pokédex that includes all the Pokémon known so far, but only a part.

In fact, according to a tweet released by user mattyoukhana_, which goes to confirm a rumor that has been circulating on the web for some time, it seems that in Sinnoh we will only find all those pocket monsters that have been introduced up to the IV generation, period in which the original chapters were released.

We will therefore have a reduced Pokédex, as already happened for the Sword and Shield, which will count the 493 creatures between Bulbasaur and Arceus, protagonist of the next game to be released at the end of January next year and which could also appear in Diamond Shining and Pearl Shining, thanks to a special event present in the datamine.

As you can see from the image, the Pokémon that at the time were subsequently introduced with will also be present Platinum, a further wink to the chapter dedicated to Giratina that made those who believed in the complete absence of the Rebel Pokémon and its Distorted World breathe a sigh of relief. Furthermore, many other Legendaries and Mysteries they appear in the Pokédex much to our surprise.