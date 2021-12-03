Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: Here are all the special days when there will be bonuses

THE remake from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl they have been out for a few weeks and you can already see a clear resemblance to the originals. Just like in the headlines for Nintendo DS, the new chapters set in Sinnoh are also full of daily events and activities. To these special events, however, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl they add real bonuses in certain days of the year that go to help the player in the adventure. Below we go to see what are the special days and their effects.

January bonus

January 1st : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

January 6 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

January 11 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

January 12 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for hatching from the egg reduced

January 29: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

February bonus

February 3 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

February 11th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

February 12 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

February 14 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

February 27: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

March bonus

3rd March : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

March 17 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

March 18 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

March 21 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

March 25: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

April bonus

April 1st : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

25 April : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

April 26 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

April 29: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

May bonus

May 1st : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for hatching from the egg reduced

May 3 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

May 4th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

May 5th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

May 8 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

May 29: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

June bonus

June 2 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

June 11th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

June 21st: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

July bonus

4th July : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

July 7 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

July 14 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

July 18 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

July 24: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August bonus

August 6 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August 9 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August 13 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August 14 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August 15th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August 16 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

August 21 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

August 28: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

September bonus

September 7 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

Sept. 11 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

September 12 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

September 15 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

September 20 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

September 23 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

September 28: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

October bonus

October 3 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

October 5th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

12 October : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

October 15 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

October 30 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

October 31st: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

November bonus

November 1st : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

November 3 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

11 November : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

November 12 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

November 16 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

November 21 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

November 23: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

December bonus

December 6 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

December 8 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

December 14 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

December 23 : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

December 24th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

25th December : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10 e weather for the hatching of egg reduced

December 26th : Pokémon encounter rate increased +10

December 31st: Pokémon encounter rate increased +10