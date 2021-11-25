Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl storm the Japanese rankings – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl they stormed the Japanese rankings, reaching the first place in the standings with 1,395,642 copies sold. The gap with respect to the second position is truly abysmal, given that Mario Party Superstars stopped at 39,797 copies. The only other new addition to the top 10, Battlefield 2042, sold 25,268 copies on PS4 and 21,637 copies on PS5, continuing the trend of cross-gen games that sell more on the older generation.

Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console ever, with the OLED model in the lead followed by the standard model and the Lite model. Overall, the units sold by the hybrid console were 167,778, truly a huge amount, considering the poor sales of PS5 (4,307) and Xbox Series X and S (3422).

Software sales

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,395,642 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 39,797 (329,497) [PS4] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 25,268 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 22,513 (165,760) [PS5] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 21,637 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,822 (2,920,975) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,149 (6,945,689) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,084 (2,279,676) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,890 (4,142,150) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,621 (4,506,739)

Hardware sales