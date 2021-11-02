Pokemon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: the news of the remake

The fourth generation remakes will mark a fundamental transition for the Pokémon world. The reinterpretation of historical titles is an operation that over time has become a sort of second soul of the brand, as important as the progress of the main series. And if Diamond and Pearl represented the entry point into the world of pocket monsters for many new players back in 2006, Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl set themselves the task of opening a window on the Sinnoh region designed both for those who crossed its paths on Nintendo DS and for those who have never experienced this generation of Pokémon (we refer, in this regard, to our special Pokémon: a Diamond that is always Shining, a Pearl that is still Shining).

So let’s find out how these remakes, out on Nintendo Switch on November 19th, will relate to the source material. In fact, it is clear that Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl will be extremely faithful remakes to the reference titles, but the improvements made to update the overall gaming experience are certainly not few, nor trivial.

The evolution of the Pokemon series

Diamond and pearl represented a real leap in quality within the evolution of the main saga. The transition from the Game Boy Advance to the Nintendo DS allowed Game Freak to completely overturn the formula both in terms of gameplay and graphics. Thanks to the new hardware, for example, for the first time three-dimensional elements were used within the game engine which was configured as a convincing hybrid between pixel art and polygonal models, albeit remaining anchored to the classic top view it had. featured all previous episodes.

Today, as the Pokémon world continues to explore new avenues, from the Wilds of Sword and Shield to the exploratory freedom of Hisui from Pokémon Legends: Arceus (learn more here is our preview of Pokemon Legends Arceus), the approach chosen by ILCA for Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl it is more conservative. The Sinnoh of the remakes is a faithful reproduction of the original region both in the shape of the map and paths and in the choice of the view. The graphic style, however, marks a clear break with the past, incorporating numerous suggestions of more recent titles, like the two Let’s Go. The choice to adopt a chibi aesthetic during the exploration of the overworld should not be misleading: the super deformed proportions are first of all a tribute to the original models, a trait of continuity that is pleasantly grafted into one of the most coherent graphic styles and pleasant seen within the series. The new Sinnoh therefore presents itself as a careful reinterpretation and rich in pleasant details: from the rendering of the water mirrors to the variety of vegetation on the ground, there are many elements that contribute to making the exploration engaging without ever overburdening the settings.

Even in battle, the same kind of attention to detail can be seen, where the interactions between Pokémon and trainers will be accompanied by framing movements aimed at moving the rhythm of the clashes. In this case it is not an absolute novelty, but the directorial choices used by ILCA are an indication of the level of study that has been done on all Pokémon titles, in an attempt to incorporate and refine the good that has been seen over the years. .

Following this philosophy, added graphics and gameplay go hand in hand, and it was necessary to balance some elements of the game again to introduce new ones. For example, the possibility present by Heartgold and Soulsiver to be accompanied by a Pokémon during the exploration phases would have made the inclusion of the Concordia Park superfluous, an area of ​​the game set up for the possibility of walking with a restricted selection of Pokémon.

In Diamante Shining and Perla Shining, the Concordia Park is not only a mandatory stop that will allow you to unlock the ability to be followed on the map, but also presents substantial improvements compared to the past. First of all, the circle of Pokémon allowed in its borders will be extended, and more the player can be accompanied by 6 Pokémon at the same time. It will also be possible to interact with your little monsters and a new photographic function will even allow you to keep artfully made shots of your visits. And this is just one of the many elements shown so far which, in total respect of the initial coordinates, present changes and improvements. The Super Race Show mini-games have now been completely rewritten in the interface, the cooking mechanics of the Poffin have been expanded and the customization of their Secret Bases underground allows you to facilitate the encounter with rare Pokémon.

In fact, the labyrinths under the surface of Sinnoh, renamed the Great Dungeons, will host a substantial novelty: the Pokémon shelters. These zones will be mini open world areas where wild Pokémon will roam freely.

The player, who will be able to reach these biomes through the exploration of the vast map of the dungeons, will also be able to influence which creatures will appear inside them through the placement of Pokémon statues in the Secret Bases: a fundamental function for capturing rare monsters not present on the surface of Sinnoh and complete the Pokédex. In this case it is easy to realize how the Pokémon shelters take full advantage of what is seen in the Wild Lands of Galar, adapting however the idea of ​​”wide-ranging” areas to a much more traditional gameplay.

A respectful remake

One of the biggest challenges was undoubtedly that of adapting one of the peculiarities of the Nintendo DS to the potential of the Switch: the second screen of the portable console was used to display – without interrupting the game – the PokéKron, a useful tool from which it was possible to access various functionalities.

All the apps present in the original version also return to the hybrid console, this time however the PokéKron has been moved to the top right corner of the screen to be consulted in real time and, depending on the player’s needs, can be hidden from view. or brought to the foreground. An intelligent solution to not alter the possibilities offered to the player and at the same time avoid breaking the action by resorting to overly invasive menus. The PokéKron has been entrusted one of the most important changes in terms of gameplay and the progression system: the use of HM moves has been integrated into it. This means that the user will no longer be forced to upset his team to teach MN moves necessary for exploration but not suitable for combat. In the remakes it will be possible to recall these techniques at will through the PokéKron, thus eliminating some of the more tedious mechanics of Diamond and Pearl.

Lastly, combat also appears to have received its fair share of improvements designed not to distort its structure but to enrich its depth and improve its smoothness. By carefully analyzing the trailers you can find the presence of the Pokémon type “elf”, introduced only from the sixth generation, and therefore also the inclusion of specific moves. The appearance of Houndoom also confirms the possibility of an expanded Pokédex which will go to fish out some well-known faces of Platinum, and who knows that ILCA has not decided to draw from more recent episodes.

What is certain is that functions such as sharing experience and adjustments to apparently secondary aspects, such as the speed of emptying the health points bar, will contribute enormously to speeding up the clashes, actualizing a combat system that does not need revolutions to be fully enjoyed. today again.