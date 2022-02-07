Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl towards the sales record as a remake – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are in the running to become i most successful remake in the Pokémon series, and being a category in which stellar million sellers are found, these are high-caliber achievements for the Game Freak games in question.

As we have also seen in the ranking of the best-selling games ever on Nintendo Switch updated to 2021, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are already placed in ninth place with 13.97 million copies sold, which represents an extraordinary result considering that the games were released only in late November, having therefore achieved this result in just over a month.

The usual webmaster of the Serebii portal, focused for years on issues related to Pokémon, has put the data into perspective by highlighting how Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are the fastest-selling remakes in the series in question: making comparisons, Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee they had sold 10 million in the first month and a half, while Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire reached 9.94 million units in the same time frame.

In total, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire then reached 14.46 million copies sold, positioning themselves as the best-selling remakes in the Pokémon series, closely followed by Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee at 14.33 million, which could surpass the previous ones. . But in a much better position are Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, which have sold much more in the first month and a half and have ample opportunity to quickly increase the total number of copies sold as they are still in a prominent position in the market. .