Pokémon Shining Pearl was completed in 23 minutes by a speedrunner – Nerd4.life

A few days ago Werster had managed to amaze us by completing Shining Pearl Pokémon in less than an hour. An exceptional time, but apparently greatly improved, since the speedrunner a few hours ago managed to complete the remake in just 23 minutes and 13 seconds.

As reported on Monday, Werster was able to complete Pokémon Shining Pearl in just 50 minutes and 36 seconds. To “complete” obviously means to simply reach the credits after beating the Pokémon League. A goal that in any case requires about 25 hours for mere mortals, according to the average reported by the HowLongToBeat website.

To achieve this, the speedrunner had used the numerous glitch present in the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, such as the one that allows you to overcome the boundaries of the game areas and then quickly reach advanced areas, jumping on equal footing cutscenes and mandatory dialogues. Werster had stated that the weather was certainly good, but could be improved greatly. And apparently he was right to sell.

His new new time, the current one world record of fully Pokémon Shining Pearl, is 23 minutes and 13 seconds, while yesterday it was down to 33:10. And, knowing the world of speedruns, there is probably further room for improvement. In the video above we can admire Werster’s feat, in particular the precision and meticulousness of his movements and the activation of the various glitches.

