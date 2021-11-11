Pokémon, the developers suffered greatly from fan criticism

In recent years, the games Pokémon they made the fans talk a lot, who often had to say about the final result of their favorite products.

In the sights are the latest episodes released for the Nintendo Switch, which have not been able to support the highest expectations of fans.

Fortunately there are titles like New Pokémon Snap, which gave the fans something to be very happy about on the contrary.

While Pokémon GO, on the other hand, he continues undaunted his ride by adding new content to every occasion.

While the franchise makes an important milestone, because this year Pokémon celebrates 25 years, The Pokémon Company finds itself figuring out how to change in the future.

In this sense it is very interesting the interview given by CJ Smith, director of consumer marketing, to colleagues from Axios Gaming.

The article obviously talks about the success of the franchise it generated 5.1 billion in 2020 alone, as well as the initiatives they have seen the brand linked to personalities like Katy Perry.

Self Pokémon Unite was greeted with unexpected warmth given the premises, CJ Smith expresses himself regarding how the development team reacted to the many criticisms of recent times:

“We have a group of creators and professionals who work at The Pokémon Company who he has been through many, seen and heard as many. They have harder skin than other people because they have suffered a lot. “

As for the future, there is certainly willingness to combine the creative will of the team with the requests of the fans, as well as to listen to the more adult fanbase which is more and more.

There is certainly one of the most anticipated titles Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which promises to revolutionize the gameplay of the series with lots of exclusive creatures.

But it is not the only one, why two highly anticipated remakes will be released very soon complete with a day one patch that arrived very early.

In United, on the other hand, recently they have been removed some elements without notice.