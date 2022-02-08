Pokemon-themed question in a public course for the Carabinieri, the union intervenes

The trade union association UNARMA has published a note addressed to the General Command of the Carabinieri, why are we talking about it on these pages? Because the triggering reason is related to Pokemona question about the monsters of Game Freak was in fact included in the twenty-seventh competition for Superintendents.

As reported by TGCom24, Antonio Nicolosi, Secretary General of UNARMA, explains how it is completely normal that questions of general knowledge are present in the tests of the Carabinieri but the presence of a specific question is objective as “What is one of the characteristics of Pokemon, the creatures of the video game of the same name created by Satoshi Tajiri?“. Among the possible answers we find” they eat pizza “,” they do not die in battle “,” they walk backwards and “they move on a bicycle with only one wheel.”

The perplexity of Antonio Nicolosi does not concern as mentioned (only) the question about Pokemon but precisely this type of question, considered too specific and not belonging to the mainstream of general culture. Although Pokemon and video games in general now represent part of the pop culture of our country, the Secretary General of UNARMA underlines in any case how the question was not properly in line with the profession and perhaps we could have opted for a different question. The Arma dei Carabinieri has not yet ruled on the matter after the UNARMA report.