Pokémon Unite: An official analysis of the strategies of the metagame at the competitive level is shared
After knowing its latest news, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite and its new content. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA.
Pokemon Unite News
In this case, we have been able to learn that the official Pokémon website has offered an interesting analysis of metagame strategies at the competitive level. This is how they present it to us:
The inaugural edition of the Pokémon Unite Championship Series is starting to get interesting! Taking place on April 23-24, the Æos Cup will be the first Championship Series event where players will compete for prize money, as well as Championship Points and a spot in the World Championship. A competition where so much is at stake will give us the opportunity to discover new details about the game at a competitive level.
Whether it is your first official competition or if you are going to follow the broadcasts from home, you will see how in this type of event the strategies of the teams are somewhat different from those that are usually used in combats between friends. Why is there usually only one Pokemon on the top lane? How do players decide when to move as a team and when not to? Why is Greedent SO cruel? This article will help you understand how some of the most interesting strategies and playstyles used by the best teams in Æos work.
If this is your first contact with Pokémon Unite and you have not yet tried to play it, it is available for Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile devices. The in-game tutorials explain some basic concepts that will help you follow the Championship Series matches and serve as a basis for the strategies that we will discuss below.
Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.
