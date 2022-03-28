Pokémon Unite is updated to version 1.4.1.10 and news is leaked on the way

After knowing your latest news, now we bring more news for pokemon unite. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA.

Pokemon Unite News

In this case, it has been officially released a new patch which includes the following new features:

Fix various bugs for Duraludon, Alolan Ninetales, and Mr. Mime

Nerfing has been reported on Duraludon

text corrections

Specification Changes

On the other hand, they have also leaked these Holoattire that are on the way:

And it has been shown to new future playable pokemon:

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

