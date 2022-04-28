Pokémon Unite: Two new playable Pokémon with dates and images and new Holoattire are leaked in its recently released update 1.5.1.1

After knowing your latest news, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite and its new content. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA.

Pokemon Unite News

In this case, we have been able to learn that the game is already being updated to the version 1.5.1.1, which includes support for the seventh Battle Pass and the new paid subscription service. These are the news:

Battle Pass 7, titled Pokébuki, is now available, allowing players to get stylish Pokémon Holo Outfits and Trainer Outfits!

On May 1 at 00:00 UTC, Unite Club membership, a new value-packed subscription service, will be available, and with several benefits!

Adjustments to some aspects of the user interface

Error correction

On the other hand, they have also leaked through the code the following playable Pokémon with debut dates:

Espeon is expected to be available on May 16

Delphox will arrive on June 9

And these have also been leaked new Holo Outfits:

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

