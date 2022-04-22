Pokémon: What are the origins of the Pikachu Illustrator card?

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokemon.

Some of the Pokémon TCG cards have sold for thousands or even millions of dollars. Currently, each of the first edition cards is highly sought after by collectors, but there is one that surpasses them by far. This is the famous letter pokemon illustrator.

What are the origins of Pikachu Illustrator?

After the launch of the first edition of the Pokémon cards, in 1997 CoroCoro magazine carried out a contest in which its participants were encouraged to draw their own Pokémon card and send it to the magazine.

Later, in January 1998, the three winners of this contest, which obtained 20 cards with their own illustration in addition to a copy of Pikachu Illustrator. Besides, 20 other contestants received another copy of Pikachu Illustrator as an “excellence award”.

In May 1998, another contest was presented again that had the same mechanics in which other prizes for excellence were awarded among the winners and 16 Pikachu Illustrator Cards.

In total, 39 letters like this have been officially delivered, which makes this the most exclusive to date. Despite this, there seem to be more like this and the exact number of copies is not clear, since Yuichi Konno, one of the original creators of the JCC, sold two more in 2020.

Since then they have been selling for thousands of euros, achieving records such as the Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private sale by Logan Paul and his Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10 (Professional Sports Authenticator) that he bought for $4 million and a Pikachu Illustrator PSA 9 card.

