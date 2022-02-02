poker for Brazil and Uruguay, Lautaro knocks out Colombia

The verdeoro and la Celeste pass 4-0 and 4-1 over Paraguay and Venezuela, 1-0 for Argentina against Cafeteros

On the third to last day of qualifying a Qatar 2022 in South America, they go wild Brazil And Uruguay: the verdeoro, already sure of their place in the World Cup, overwhelm Paraguay 4-0 with Raphinha, Coutinho, Antony and Rodrygo, while the Celeste overcomes Venezuela 4-1 with Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Cavani and Suarez and regains fourth place . Lautaro givesArgentina the 1-0 over Colombia, 1-1 between Peru and Ecuador: Flores responds to Estrada.

BRAZIL 4-0 PARAGUAY

The pass for Qatar 2022 already acquired for some time does not stop Brazil’s desire to have fun and have fun, which overwhelms an officially out of the game Paraguay 4-0. The verdeoro saw a goal canceled in the 2 ‘by Raphinha’s hand control, who, however, made up for it in the 28’ with a left-footed shot in the box on a throw from Marquinhos. Tite’s men then spread in the second half: Coutinho found a Eurogol in the 62nd minute, catching the intersection of the goalposts with a long-range right, then Antony (86 ‘) and Rodrygo (88’) complete the party. Brazil wins 4-0 and remains first at +4 over Argentina, while Paraguay slips to -8 from fifth place and definitively says goodbye to the World Cup.

ARGENTINA 1-0 COLOMBIA

Lautaro Martinez spreads a Colombia in crisis, without wins and without goals for 7 rounds. The Inter Milan unblocked the challenge in the 29th minute, collecting a cross from Acuña from the left, controlling and finishing with the left, bending the hand of Vargas who was unable to remove the ball from the goal. The goalkeeper must then save on the punishment of Di Maria, captain of the day, while in the Albiceleste area it is Pezzella who saves on the line after the attempt by Luis Diaz. In the second half, despite the guest forcing, the result does not change: Argentina, already sure of flying to Qatar, remains second with 35 points.

URUGUAY 4-1 VENEZUELA

Uruguay responds to Chile’s success in Bolivia and regains fourth place thanks to a 4-1 over Venezuela, which will not be able to go beyond seventh place. The Celeste passes after less than a minute with the right in the area of Bentancur, while in the first half it is already 2-0 with De Arrascaeta who bags after Pellistri’s slalom. Before the break there is also time for the trio: Cavani signs it, who with a reverse tap-in to an empty net signs the 3-0. In the second half, Pellistri earned a penalty converted by Suarez, then Josef Martinez’s goal was useless. It ends 4-1, with Uruguay rising to 22 and recovering fourth place, moving to -3 from Ecuador’s third: Celeste will only need to beat Peru in the next round to guarantee participation in Qatar 2022.

PERU-ECUADOR 1-1

An important draw for Ecuador, which fails the first match point to secure a place in the World Cup but remains third at +4 on the fifth position with two days to go. The Tricolor takes just 2 minutes to take the lead: Torres launches Estrada, who controls and overtakes Gallese on the way out, signing the goal that momentarily qualifies the guests. In the 69th minute, however, Flores headed in from a few steps after Advincula’s cross and bags the 1-1 goal, the one that still gives Blanquirroja hope, but she slips to fifth place. A draw is enough for Ecuador in the next match at home of the already eliminated Paraguay, while Uruguay-Peru becomes the game of the year for Celeste and for Gareca’s men.