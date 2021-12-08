poker that closes the group in the Youth League

Juve Malmoe Primavera: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live report of the match valid for the sixth day of the Youth League

(sent to the Ale & Ricky camp in Vinovo) – There Juve Primavera closes with a victory against Malmoe the Youth League group. 4-1 in the sign of Cerri (double), Mbangula and Doratiotto. Bianconeri qualified as first in the round of 16.

Juve Malmo and Primavera 4-1: summary and slow motion

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – The match has begun.

6 ‘Shot Soulé – He starts from the right and then swerves and kicks with his left. Deflected shot flying over the crossbar.

10 ‘Alvarez Perez header – Malmoe dangerous with the header from the corner of his number 18. Ball that comes out just wide.

14 ‘Lindman shot – Senko is not surprised by Lindman’s low and central shot.

15 ‘Maressa shot – Cerri verticalizes for Maressa, who explodes a right at the near post from the top of the area, not framing the mirror.

21 ‘Gol Cerri – Maressa draws a soft cross on the far post for Cerri who, well positioned, makes no mistake in front of Andersson.

22 ‘Maressa shot – He focuses from the left and with his right kicks from the edge. Careful Andersson.

30 ‘Gol Mbangula – Nice verticalization for Mbangula, who wedges himself in the area and from a tight angle slips the ball into the corner.

35 ‘Dellavalle header – Close to scoring the full-back, who heads into the area just sends out.

38 ′ Mbangula opportunity – The 2004 class flies to the left, dishing out a slightly long cross-shot for Cerri.

39 ′ Shot Soulé – Left around the Argentine, who goes diagonally close to the three of a kind.

45 ′ Occasion Bjerkebo – The number 9 tries the touch below face to face with Senko, but the goalkeeper closes the mirror.

51 ′ Rescue Rouhi – He sacrifices the full-back, saving everything on Bjerkebo’s close-range shot.

57 ′ Golden Shot – Attempt from distance of the midfielder, with Andersson blocking centrally.

59 ‘Double Cerri – Cross from the left on which Cerri rushes and beats Andersson with a robbery for the brace.

61 ′ Mbangula opportunity – Sekularac lob rejected by Andersson. On the rebound, Alvarez Perez sacrifices himself to Mbangula’s safe shot.

71 ‘Goal Bjerkebo – Lampo Malmoe with Bjerkebo, who slips between the defense shirts and makes no mistake face to face with Senko.

77 ′ Juve penalty – Strijdonck landed in the area. For the referee it is a penalty.

78 ‘Golden Goal – The number 21 lets himself be hypnotized by Andersson, then on the repetition he is not mistaken.

84 ‘Shot Bolin – Above the crossbar the conclusion of number 10.

88 ′ Anghelè Occasion – Rouhi engages Andersson with a violent left, on the Malmoe goalkeeper retorted again decisive on Anghelè.

Juve Primavera player of the match: Rouhi REPORT CARDS

Juve Malmoe Primavera 4-1: result and match report

Networks: 21 ′ Cerri, 30 ′ Mbangula, 59 ′ Cerri, 71 ′ Bjerkebo, 78 ′ Doratiotto

Juve Primavera (4-4-2): Senko; Dellavalle (70 ‘Savona), Citi, Fiumanò (70’ Omic), Rouhi; Maressa (36 ‘Strijdonck), Sekularac, Doratiotto, Mbangula; Soulé (46 ′ Ledonne), Cerri (60 ′ Anghelè). Annex Bonatti. Available. Scaglia, Turicchia

Malmoe (4-3-3): Andersson; Stromberg (46 ‘Makolli), Alvarez Perez, Eile, Lindman; Larsson, Bolin, Bjorkqvist; Widell (62 ′ Adjei), Bjerkebo, Hughes (62 ′ Hamawand). Annex Westerberg. Available Eriksson, Al-Imam, Avdic, Malky

Referee: Simovic (SRB)

Warned: 75 ‘Lindman