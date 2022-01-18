poker that is worth the quarterfinals to the bianconeri

Cuadrado opens the dance, then Rugani, Dybala and Morata on a penalty run rampant in the second half. Conti’s Sampdoria network

There Juventus beat 4-1 la Sampdoria qualifying to the quarters of Italian Cup. Game without history at the Stadium with the bianconeri leading in the 25th minute with a free-kick by Cuadrado deflected by Bereszynski. After a couple of decisive interventions by Falcone, the Juventus has spread in the second half: at 52 ‘the doubling of the head of Rugani, before the goals of Dybala at 67 ‘and of Morata on a penalty at 77 ‘. In the middle the winning diagonal of Accounts for Samp.

THE MATCH

Absolute dominance at the Stadium, with only one spot. There Juventus beat and eliminated Sampdoria from the Italian Cup with a convincing performance for large stretches, stained only by the goal conceded by Accounts in the only shot granted to the opponents. With Landucci on the bench in place of the suspended Allegri, the Juventus team also took advantage of the technical loss of the Sampdoria, officially without a coach after the sacking of D’Aversa and waiting for the successor, to go through and give confidence to some important elements . Cuadrado, Rugani, Dybala and Morata the markers, but to underline the return as owner of Danilo – central defense – and the good performance in the middle of Arthur’s field.

The starting form for Juventus did not change with the changeable 4-4-2 chosen by Allegri and handed over to his deputy on the bench, but it was the attitude that made the difference from the first minute. The bianconeri were aggressive from the start, crushing Sampdoria in their own trocar and enhancing Falcone’s reflexes. From 10 ‘to 15’ la Juventus has collected repeated corner kicks, with Cuadrado unleashed in engaging the Sampdoria goalkeeper also at the near post. The Colombian, inspired, ten minutes later also found a way to break the deadlock in the 25th minute with a free kick from the edge that Bereszynski deflected relentlessly behind Falcone. After the immediate doubling canceled in Morata after a good restart with Kulusevski due to a foul by Rabiot in the act of recovering the ball, the same Sampdoria goalkeeper was exalted on the close-range conclusion of Rugani and then denying the joy even to Morata with his feet.

The Juventus defender, however, took his revenge at the beginning of the second half by climbing into the area in the 52nd minute and capitalizing on the cross from the right of Arthur, more aggressive and present than usual in the Juventus offensive maneuver. When everything left foreshadowing a ship only to be taken to port in calm waters, just after the changes with the entry of Chiellini and Dybala, the thunder arrived that shook everyone a bit with the winning diagonal of Accounts in the 63rd minute in the only Sampdoria shot on goal. A jolt that scared Juve, which left Askildsen an untapped opportunity, but with the storm that soon subsided with the third goal scored by Dybala after Locatelli’s excellent recovery on a timid passage from Falcone. With the new double advantage, the game is virtually over twenty minutes early, just enough time for the young Aké to win a penalty a few minutes after entering the field due to a foul by Augello, transformed by Morata. In the quarterfinals the Juventus team will face the winner of Sassuolo-Cagliari.

–

REPORT CARDS

Cuadrado 7 – Flirtatious for the whole first half, he undertakes a personal challenge with Falcone and beats him perhaps with the least clean conclusion of the repertoire. Unlock the free-kick match by confirming yourself in a season inspired by the realization point of view.

Arthur 7 – More dynamic and enterprising than usual even in the most offensive areas of the pitch. Aggressive, he also goes to a personal conclusion in a couple of circumstances, however denoting his lack of habit to do so. He makes up for it with the precise assist for Rugani’s winning header.

Locatelli 7 – A must for Juventus in the middle of the field, with Arthur further back he is free to be more aggressive to recover more balls in offensive pressure. Decisive on the occasion of Dybala’s goal in recovering the ball from the goalkeeper’s pass.

Falcone 6.5 – The game allows him to be always and constantly busy, but he shows off great reflexes and instinctive saves. Inaccurate on Cuadrado’s goal also for a deviation, innocent on Rugani while on the third goal he puts his own with a too soft pass.

Accounts 6 – For an hour of play an intangible and insecure performance, also due to the long absence from the pitch. Then a flash a few seconds before coming out with a winning diagonal which, if nothing else, gives him confidence for the rest of the season.

–

THE TABLE

JUVENTUS 4-1 SAMPDORIA

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin 6; De Sciglio 6, Danilo 6 (17 ‘st Chiellini 6), Rugani 6.5, Alex Sandro 6; Cuadrado 7 (29 ‘st Aké 6.5), Locatelli 7, Arthur 7 (29’ st Bentancur 6), Rabiot 6.5; Kulusevski 6 (17 ‘st Dybala 6,5), Morata 6 (34’ st Kaio Jorge sv). Available: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, McKennie, Pellegrini, Kaio Jorge, Bentancur, Aké, De Winter, Soulé, Miretti. All .: Landucci 6.5.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Falcone 6.5; Bereszynski 5, Magnani 5.5, Murru 5.5; Conti 6 (19 ‘st Candreva 5.5), Thorsby 5.5 (19’ st Vieira 5.5), Rincon 5, Askildsen 5, Augello 5 (36 ‘st Dragusin sv); Caputo 5 (40 ‘st Ciervo sv), Torregrossa 5 (19’ st Gabbiadini 5). Available: Ravaglia, Saio, Ferrari, Yepes, Aquino, Trimboli. Coach: Tufano 5.

Referee: Forneau

Markers: 25 ‘Cuadrado (J), 7’ st Rugani (J), 18 ‘st Conti (S), 21’ st Dybala (J), 32 ‘st rig. Morata (J)

Ammonites: Alex Sandro (J); Rincon, Vieira (S)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

Juventus scored 12 goals in official matches in 2022, a record on par with Real Madrid considering the teams of the top 5 European leagues in all competitions.

Juventus have always passed the round in the last 16 times in which they played in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup.

Juan Cuadrado has already scored 5 goals in 2021/22 with Juventus in all competitions, in no other season has he scored more goals with the bianconeri (five also in 2017/18 and 2015/16).

Paulo Dybala is the only Juventus player to have taken part in at least 15 goals this season in all competitions (11 goals and 4 assists), at least four more than any other.

Among the foreign players still active in Serie A, only Goran Pandev (15) has scored more goals than Paulo Dybala (10) in the Italian Cup.

Álvaro Morata has scored all six penalties for Juventus in all competitions, four of them in the Coppa Italia.

Daniele Rugani’s eighth goal for Juventus in all competitions (first in the Italian Cup), his last goal with the bianconeri dates back to February 2019, v Parma in Serie A.

Juventus scored with two defenders in the same match in all competitions for the first time since April 2021 – in the match against Parma in Serie A (goal from de Ligt and brace from Alex Sandro).

Juan Cuadrado scored his first direct free-kick goal for Juventus in all competitions (sixth attempt on direct free-kick).

Before Juan Cuadrado, Juventus’ last goal from a direct free-kick in official matches was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, in July 2020 against Torino in Serie A.

Andrea Conti’s last goal in official matches with the clubs dates back to May 2017 with the Atalanta shirt against Milan in Serie A, 1711 days ago.

Arthur’s first assist with the Juventus shirt, in his 46th match with the bianconeri.

Álvaro Morata played his 100th game as a starter for Juventus in all competitions (165th matches in total with the bianconeri).