Pokerstars 2022 promotions, everything you need to know

Considered one of the best online places to play poker and bet on sports, Pokerstars has a large community of users to its credit. A success that it owes to the quality of its user experience on the one hand as well as to the generosity of its welcome bonuses.

Pokerstars promotions: all welcome bonuses offered by the operator

Pokerstars promotions to obtain when registering on the site

Like any gambling operator in France and around the world, Pokerstars offers people who register on its platform registration promotions. By opening a player account on the site, it is possible to obtain several Pokerstars bonuses, but the two promotions which attract the most attention are the following: the bonus on poker and the bonus on sports.

The Pokerstars sport bonus: 1 euro free bet every day up to €365

In order to stand out from the competition, Pokerstars has decided to play the originality card by offering a unique user experience. An originality that he puts forward from his pokerstars sport bonus which is not comparable to any other on the market. Indeed, this Pokerstars sport bonus consists of crediting the player’s account with 1 euro every day for 365 days. At the end of the year following the opening of an account on Pokerstars, the player receives a sum of €365 in free bets.

This bonus allows, as we have specified, to bet for free. Each day, the player receives 1 euro which he can then add to the sum of a bet of his choice. If the sum of 1 euro is derisory, some prefer to wait until the end of the year to accumulate 365€ and bet it on the sporting event of their choice. In other words, it is up to everyone to adopt the strategy that seems right to them to optimize the use of this Pokerstars bonus. Another advantage of this pokerstars promotion: the possibility of depositing it on any sporting event, regardless of the sporting discipline.

The procedure for obtaining this bonus is simple. The first condition is to open a player account on Pokerstars by registering on the site. Thereafter, it is necessary to proceed to the validation of his account by sending a copy of his identity document as well as his RIB code to the service concerned on Pokerstars. Once the account has been validated by entering a confidential code, the player will receive the sum of 1 euro every day for 365 days to bet for free!

The Pokerstars bonus on poker: up to €500 on the first deposit!

Although Pokerstars allows betting on sports, let’s not forget that its main specialty is poker as the name of its platform explicitly indicates. A specialty that he knows how to highlight by offering a generous bonus on registration. Indeed, anyone who opens a player account on Pokerstars is eligible for a €500 bonus on online poker! The principle of obtaining this bonus is quite simple to understand since it consists of boosting the first deposit made by the player within the limit of €500. This is a Pokerstars deposit bonus!

For people who are not used to the mechanics of gambling, the first deposit refers to the amount that the player deposits for the first time in his player account after opening his player account. Thus, on Pokerstars, if the player deposits an amount between €10 and €500, the operator credits his account with an amount equivalent to that which he deposited. For example, if the player deposits 200 euros, he gets 200 euros. Just as if he deposits €500, he receives €500!

Note, however, that there are a few conditions surrounding the use of this bonus amount. For example, it is not possible to withdraw this sum from your bank account before having committed it to poker games. To make the comparison with another reference operator on the online poker market, this bonus is identical to the one offered by Winamax. This is a particularly competitive bonus that places Pokerstars as one of the best online poker operators on the market today.

Pokerstars bonus: 40 euros on a deposit of 10 euros

Pokerstars grants another particularly interesting welcome bonus to people who register on the site. This is a bonus of 40 euros on a deposit of 10 euros. To put it simply, anyone who has just registered on Pokerstars and who deposits 10 euros for the first time is offered a sum of 40 euros, in addition to the 500€ mentioned above. Thus, by combining the two bonuses on poker, the player who registers on Pokerstars obtains a total of 540 euros to play on poker. Decidedly, Pokerstars deposit bonuses are among the best on the market!

NB: Pokerstars sports and poker bonuses are cumulative.

Obtaining Pokerstars promotions by registering on the platform: the procedure to follow

As we have just seen, Pokerstars does not skimp at all on resources by offering generous promotions on registration. To obtain these bonuses, however, it is obviously necessary to become a member of Pokerstars. In a few simple steps, here is the procedure to follow to register on Pokerstars and receive its bonuses upon registration:

Go to the official Pokerstars website and click on “register” to display the registration form. Complete the form with the information required by Pokerstars. Enter the Pokerstars bonus code in the dedicated box. Carefully read the general conditions of use of the site and accept them. Validate your selection and officially become a member of Pokerstars!

NB: After registering, the player is asked to validate his player account in order to obtain his welcome bonuses and access all of the operator’s services.

The best Pokerstars promotions for registered players

In addition to the Pokerstars promotions offered to people who register on the site, the world-renowned operator has spared no effort in offering other promotions to players already registered. Indeed, throughout the year, it is possible to access exclusive services that considerably improve the gaming experience on Pokerstars. Here is a non-exhaustive list of some interesting services that you can take advantage of on Pokerstars!

The Poker Stars Club

A kind of VIP club accessible to loyal Pokerstars users, the Pokerstars Club offers many advantages, including:

First deposit promotions for club members.

The possibility of participating in important tournaments accessible only to club members.

Many gifts to receive: gaming tables, tournament tickets, poker sets, etc.

Customer support dedicated to club members to answer all questions asked by players, prepare for upcoming tournaments and provide all information related to Pokerstars promotions.

Poker Stars Live

Thanks to Pokerstars live, it is possible to play poker in real time with other players around the world. Specialized in poker since its creation, Pokerstars has forged collaborations with the best poker rooms in the world, thus allowing its players the possibility of participating in all kinds of prestigious tournaments from its gaming software. We refer to tournaments such as the Players NL Hold’Em Championship, European Tour, Asian Pacific Tour and more. Another advantage: the possibility of accessing this service from the pokerstars application on iOS and Android!

Neymar JR Cup

Strengthened by its reference status on the poker market where the competition does not make a gift, Pokerstars has not done in half measures by associating its image with that of the Brazilian star of the ball: Neymar JR. Passionate about poker, the PSG striker is currently the face of Pokerstars and the operator knows how to play this collaboration by offering a tournament called Neymar JR Cup. This is a tournament organized on Pokerstars to face poker celebrities from the social network Twitch like Neymar whose streams on the site are very popular. Note that other Twitch celebrities also participate in this tournament such as Gotaga, Domingo and many others. In addition to being free, participation in this tournament allows you to obtain all kinds of gifts such as a personalized poker table, a gaming chair, a set of chips, etc.

Pokerstars promotions: the best on the poker market

To say that Pokerstars offers the best bonuses on the poker market is a reality that is hard to dispute. Indeed, the online poker operator has clearly not done in half measures by offering the possibility of generous promotions for registration on poker, but also on sport. Admittedly, the offer on the sport is not unanimous with all, but there, difficult to blame it on Pokerstars whose specialty remains poker. To sum up, Pokerstars offers excellent sign-up promotions as well as a very good user experience!



