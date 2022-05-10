Pokerstars Bonus Code 2022: Up to €100 Freebets!

The site is all the more appreciated as it recently obtained a license from the ANJ authorizing it to engage in sports betting. Even better, when registering with Pokerstars, the site offers welcome bonuses via the PokerStars bonus code. A Pokerstars bonus code that we will present to you in this article!

Checked SEE POKERSTARS bonus code >

ENABLED

Expires on 31-12-2022 Updated 2 days ago

Pokerstars bonus code: many sign-up bonuses!

Via the Pokerstars bonus code, to be mentioned on the registration form, the player unlocks access to welcome bonuses once a member of the bookmaker.

Pokerstars bonus code: bonuses to unlock when you register

Determined to maintain its hard-earned leadership status, Pokerstars is offering anyone who registers on its platform a sign-up promotion. These are bonuses to be unlocked using the Pokerstars bonus code that we make available to you. These bonuses concern both online poker and sports betting, the two forms of gambling offered by Pokerstars. But what are Pokerstars welcome bonuses? What are the procedures to unlock them? Focus!

Pokerstars poker welcome bonus: up to 500 euros on the first deposit

The Pokerstars bonus code grants people who use it the possibility of obtaining up to 500 euros upon registration. This is a bonus that we are used to seeing elsewhere, in form at least, because it consists of boosting the first deposit by 100% within the limit of 500 euros. For neophytes who are new to the world of gambling, the first deposit corresponds to the sum of money that a player deposits into his account for the first time, after registering. To simplify, Pokerstars agrees to offer the player twice the amount involved, within the limit of 500 euros. In other words, if the player deposits 500 euros, provided that it is the first deposit, Pokerstars undertakes to offer him 500 euros more, to be used to play his first poker games. The only requirement to unlock the full bonus is to mention the Pokerstars bonus code!

Bonus of 40 euros on a deposit of 10 euros

In addition to the 500 euros on the first deposit, Pokerstars offers another bonus of 40 euros on a deposit of 10 euros. No condition is applied to the allocation of this bonus, except to introduce the Pokerstars bonus code when registering. In all, up to 540 euros are to be received upon registration on Pokerstars!

Sports betting welcome bonus: a free bet of 1 euro every day for 356 euros

Sports bettors are also entitled to their welcome bonus on Pokerstars. This is a special bonus in its terms of allocation since it consists of offering the player registered on Pokerstars a sum of 1 euro every day for 365 days. At the end of this period, of one year, the player will have received 365 euros in free bets. To unlock the automatic allocation of this bonus, you must first mention the Pokerstars bonus code when registering.

NB: welcome bonuses on Pokerstars are cumulative.

SEE POKERSTARS bonus code >

Pokerstars Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions

One of the strengths of Pokerstars lies in the absence of binding conditions to obtain the welcome bonuses. Compared to the offer of other bookmakers, promotions on Pokerstars are easier to obtain, the only conditions to be respected being to mention the Pokerstars promo code on the registration form and confirm your player account. An asset that contributes to the considerable success of this gaming platform for years now!

Welcome bonus comparison between Pokerstars, Genybet and Winamax

To say that Pokerstars is the best place to play online poker is an indisputable truth. But as famous as it is, this site is not the only one to offer content of this kind on the French market. Indeed, other sites, such as Genybet and Winamax, are at the top of the best gambling platforms and allow you to bet on sports, bet on turf and have fun playing poker. But what about welcome bonuses? Are the promotional offers of Pokerstars better compared to those of Genybet and Winamax? Here is a table to learn more about this point:

Pokerstars does not come out of it so badly as it was considered in the face of the strong competition with which it is confronted. Although it does not offer any offers on the turf, Pokerstars offers quality bonuses compared to the offers of its competitors. On online poker for example, the Pokerstars bonus is equivalent to that of Winamax, the latter being often cited as the best site to play poker. In sport, on the other hand, the offer which consists of offering 1 euro every day for 365 days is far from unanimous. Winamax’s offer, which consists of reimbursing the first sports bet up to 200 euros, is more advantageous.

The best promotions on Pokerstars

Beyond the Pokerstars welcome bonuses which have no secrets for you now, know that the platform offers all kinds of fixed and temporary promotions throughout the year. These promotions contribute considerably to the success of the site and attract players who register on Pokerstars every day. Among the promotional offers that can be taken advantage of at Pokerstars, our favorites are the following:

Neymar JR CUP

the Neymar JR CUP is a poker tournament taking place on Pokerstars offering participants the opportunity to face celebrities from the social network Twitch, including Neymar, the latter being the face of Pokerstars. Other stars will participate in this tournament, such as Doigby, Gotaga, and Domigno. All kinds of prizes and gifts are up for grabs at the end of this tournament, such as tournament tickets, real money, the coveted Pokerstars trophy, a personalized poker table, a chip set or an armchair for the gamers. Moreover, participation in this tournament is free!

The Poker Stars Club

The Pokerstars club is a club bringing together poker enthusiasts. To become a member of this club, you must write an email to Pokerstars with the name of the club you would like to join and the site will contact you as soon as possible. Once a member of the club, all kinds of advantages are to be received, such as:

Club-only first deposit bonuses.

Participation in prestigious tournaments organized by Pokerstars exclusively for clubs.

An inaugural tournament to celebrate access to the club.

Many gifts offered by Pokerstars to members of the club such as: poker tables, sets of chips, tickets to participate in tournaments.

Support exclusively dedicated to clubs to answer all questions, help organize events, and provide real-time information on upcoming Pokerstars promotions.

Poker Stars Live

Thanks to Pokerstars live, play poker as if you were there! Indeed, Pokerstars collaborates with the best card rooms in the world to offer the possibility of participating in the best tournaments from its gaming software and its website. We think of events like the European Tour, the Pokerstars Players NL Hold’em Championship, the Asian Pacific Poker Tour, and so many others!

SEE POKERSTARS bonus code >

Sign up with the Pokerstars bonus code

Although registration at Pokerstars is easy to do, some are not familiar with the mechanics of gambling sites, while others fail to mention the Pokerstars bonus code at the right time. To make your life easier and avoid skipping the box dedicated to the Pokerstars bonus code, here are the steps to follow to register on this site:

Go to the Pokerstars site by typing “Pokerstars” on any search engine before clicking on the first link that appears on the screen. Click on “register” and complete the registration form with the information required by Pokerstars: personal information, login details, banking preferences, etc. Mention the Pokerstars promo code in a specially dedicated field. Validate the Pokerstars T&Cs. Complete your registration and become a member of Pokerstars!

register on POKERSTARS >

Go to the Pokerstars site

The Pokerstars site is accessible from any search engine. Just type in “Pokerstars” and go to the first link that pops up on the screen.

Complete the registration form correctly

The Pokerstars registration form is easy to complete. Nevertheless, the player is invited to exercise caution and above all, to mention his true information. Subsequently, he will be required to send supporting documents to Pokerstars and the site authorizes the right to delete the player account if it finds an inconsistency in the information entered.

Mention the Pokerstars promo code

This is the most important step in registration since it is by completing this that the player is eligible for the allocation of his welcome bonuses. This step is very simple since it consists of mentioning the Pokerstars promo code in a box dedicated to promo codes, the latter being clearly highlighted on the registration form.

Validate your player account on Pokerstars

To validate your Pokerstars account, you must first send a copy of your supporting documents to Pokerstars. After the authentication of the documents, the player receives a code that he must enter into his account to proceed with his validation. Once the account has been validated, the player can access the Pokerstars offer without restriction.

SEE POKERSTARS bonus code >

Pokerstars Promo Code FAQs

Let’s conclude our overview of Pokerstars with an FAQ to learn more about this online poker and sports betting site!

Is Pokerstars legal in France?

Playing poker online has been legal in France since 2010. In this case, registering on Pokerstars and playing poker on this site is completely legal. Note that the Pokerstars poker room obtained ANJ approval in 2010.

Who is the Pokerstars promo code for?

The Pokerstars promo code is for anyone who wants to register with Pokerstars and benefit from sign-up bonuses. To be able to use the Pokerstars promo code, you must be at least 18 years old when registering on the site.

The Pokerstars bonus code does not work, what to do?

If the Pokerstars bonus code didn’t work, here are some tips to consider:

Enter the code as it is mentioned, without typing errors.

Mention the code in the box dedicated to promotion codes.

Contact Pokerstars customer service and get information on how to get the code working.

Can the Pokerstars promo code be used more than once?

No, the Pokerstars promo code can only be used once and per person.

Can you play Pokerstars from a mobile app?

It is quite possible to register and access the Pokerstars offer from a mobile application. The latter is free to download from the Pokerstars website and works on both iOS and Android. Thanks to the Pokerstars mobile app, the player can play his poker games, participate in tournaments, get his welcome bonuses, bet on sports and so much more.

Can we test Pokerstars games for free?

Yes, it is possible to test Pokerstars games for free. Just go to the main lobby, click on the “play money” tab and choose the game you would like to play for free. Note, however, that playing Pokerstars games for free does not yield any winnings. To play for free and receive winnings, you must use the Pokerstars welcome bonus.



